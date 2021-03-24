Mathews: Women aviators -- ignored by still important

Recent news that women are working on a NASA mission to return to the moon may surprise some. Women’s contributions to aviation and outer space exploration have been sorely ignored. Except for Amelia Earhart, has anyone even heard about women making their mark in the upper stratosphere?

The history books, written by men, have given short shrift to the flying goals and accomplishments of women. Charles Lindbergh may have flown nonstop across the ocean to Paris in May 1927, but women pilots have been taking lessons and flying even before that. African American flyer Bessie Coleman did flight acrobatics during barnstorming air shows in the twenties. She died during a plane crash in 1926, but more women would continue to wear goggles and brave the open skies.

According to Keith O’Brien’s book “Fly Girls,” several U. S. women made flying records and flew coast to coast in flying races. There was model pretty Ruth Elder of Alabama, who wore a rainbow-colored head band and hoped to fly nonstop across the Atlantic, like Lindbergh. But ocean currents and weather can be quite unpredictable. Five months after Lindbergh, the twenty-four-year-old, with her copilot George Haldeman, flew an orange hued monoplane loaded with 520 gallons of gasoline straight across the Atlantic from Long’s Island’s Roosevelt Field, 500 onlookers in attendance. The plane, which barely cleared the airfield, started to bleed oil and they endured a violent sea squall. Still eight hours from landfall, they decided to ditch the plane when they saw a Dutch oil tanker below; it picked them up in the water. Elder continued to fly, but never attained the Hollywood fame and fortune she desired.