Mathews: Women aviators -- ignored by still important

Recent news that women are working on a NASA mission to return to the moon may surprise some. Women’s contributions to aviation and outer space exploration have been sorely ignored. Except for Amelia Earhart, has anyone even heard about women making their mark in the upper stratosphere?
The history books, written by men, have given short shrift to the flying goals and accomplishments of women. Charles Lindbergh may have flown nonstop across the ocean to Paris in May 1927, but women pilots have been taking lessons and flying even before that. African American flyer Bessie Coleman did flight acrobatics during barnstorming air shows in the twenties. She died during a plane crash in 1926, but more women would continue to wear goggles and brave the open skies.
According to Keith O’Brien’s book “Fly Girls,” several U. S. women made flying records and flew coast to coast in flying races. There was model pretty Ruth Elder of Alabama, who wore a rainbow-colored head band and hoped to fly nonstop across the Atlantic, like Lindbergh. But ocean currents and weather can be quite unpredictable. Five months after Lindbergh, the twenty-four-year-old, with her copilot George Haldeman, flew an orange hued monoplane loaded with 520 gallons of gasoline straight across the Atlantic from Long’s Island’s Roosevelt Field, 500 onlookers in attendance. The plane, which barely cleared the airfield, started to bleed oil and they endured a violent sea squall. Still eight hours from landfall, they decided to ditch the plane when they saw a Dutch oil tanker below; it picked them up in the water. Elder continued to fly, but never attained the Hollywood fame and fortune she desired.
Louise Thaden and Ruth Nichols aren’t in the history books either. Nichols, who crashed and miraculously survived an attempt to fly solo across the Atlantic, made many flying records for speed and altitude, as did Thaden. Thaden, Amelia Earhart, and others joined together to form a women’s flying association, the Ninety-Nines. The women became close. Thaden visited Nichols at her Rye, New York home, joking they could outwrestle most boys when they were in high school.
But Thaden worried about Amelia’s around the world flight plan, where she felt Earhart could potentially “lose everything.” Amelia Earhart, renown because she was married to George Putnam of Putnam Sons Publishing, had flown solo to Ireland in 1932, at age 34. She made fifteen times her former social worker’s salary from books, endorsements, speaking tours, race money. In 1937, she decided on a new record – fly 27,000 miles around the globe in three weeks.
She almost made it, too. But Earhart and navigator Harry Manning missed the tiny Howland Island in the middle of the Pacific. She also didn’t have up a special antenna that would have put her in touch with nearby ship. They ran out of fuel, no doubt dying in an ocean crash. She was 39.
Louise Thaden married, had two kids, and became the devoted wife and mother, living for many years in Roanoke. Nichols tried to continue as an aviator. But WWII didn’t allow female fighter pilots. After the war, male pilots were being hired for the major airlines, even though thousands of women pilots could have.
In 1963, the former Soviet Union sent female cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova into space for the first time. It took twenty years before NASA decided to give a woman a chance to fly in space, with Sally Ride manipulating a robotic arm and doing experiments on the Challenger space shuttle. Since that time there have been a number of women in space, including the first African American woman, the brilliant Mae Jemison, a Peace Corps doctor, and businesswoman-teacher.
Recently, NASA has looked beyond missions to the International Space Station, and is planning to send astronauts back to the moon. Ms. Charlie Blackwell is directing this mission, and hopes the next person to step on the moon surface will be a woman. With this in mind, shouldn’t we be encouraging more girls to consider flying as a future occupation? It may not carry the star quality of winning “The Voice” or other reality TV show, but women aviators seemed attuned to a different kind of excitement and renown, as they slip the bounds of space and enter an unknown future.
D. J. Mathews has recently written about Sally Ride and others in her young adult book, “Great American Women in Science and Environment.” She lives in Radford.