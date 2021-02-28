May: Right place. Right time. Right skills.

February is Heart Month, in case you missed the enormous illuminated red heart atop Carilion Clinic’s parking garage at Riverside Circle. This month in the healthcare industry, we celebrate our daily efforts to combat heart disease, the nation’s leading causes of death. It’s also a time for us to redouble our educational efforts about being “heart-healthy.” And it’s a great time to share the unique stories about our neighbors recovering from cardiac events.
With the prevalence of COVID-19 in our region, we need those heartwarming stories now more than ever, so allow me to introduce you to Leon.
For a cardiologist like me, every month is heart month. For Leon, his heart month was January. That’s when I met him. Leon and a few of his friends were having their regular lunch at Mission BBQ at Towers in Roanoke in early January when he collapsed after finishing his meal.
Leon’s friend began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and a Roanoke City police officer dining at the restaurant quickly offered assistance, too. At the same time, a flight nurse and flight paramedic from Life-Guard 10 had arrived to pick up their meals. Our Life-Guard helicopters are Intensive Care Units in the sky, and our flight crews are some of the most highly trained providers on our team. They immediately jumped in to help. A Roanoke City ambulance arrived soon after that, taking Leon to the Roanoke Memorial Hospital emergency department.
If you’re like most people, you probably don’t pay much attention to advertisements or announcements about a community’s heart care resources, that is, until or unless you need them. And when you need those services, you need them to be the best. Carilion’s heart program consistently ranks near the top 50 heart programs nationwide. We are regularly involved in cutting-edge research and new treatments, performing hundreds of complex cardiac procedures each year. The program’s growth, the thousands of patients we treat each year, and the rising demand for our services helped us decide to build the Crystal Spring Tower. It’s now emerging next to Roanoke Memorial. In a few years, it will become our new home to treat more patients.
And all the work to expand the program over the past few decades meant that Leon would get the care he needed. Our team used a procedure called induced therapeutic hyperthermia to cool his body, in an effort to reduce any adverse effects of his cardiac event. After thorough testing, we determined Leon’s heart had experienced an electrical malfunction, and we implanted an internal defibrillator. He was out of the hospital in a few days and continues to get better and better.
On an unseasonably warm afternoon at Mission BBQ last week, Leon met up with the flight nurse and flight paramedic who helped him last month. He and his friends honored them with plaques for helping serve veterans like Leon.
On this, the last day of Heart Month, here are some reminders. Eat healthy foods, get regular exercise, and don’t smoke.
Allow me to add a specific request. The sophisticated care available less than a mile from Mission BBQ undoubtedly played a significant role in Leon’s recovery. Still, that care started on the floor of a restaurant with a police officer and a retired business owner who knew how to do CPR.
My Carilion colleagues tell me they have volunteered to train Mission BBQ’s staff on CPR in the coming weeks. That’s a good start. My request: make sure you get your training, too.
May is a cardiologist at Carilion Clinic’s Cardiovascular Institute.