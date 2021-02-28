May: Right place. Right time. Right skills.

If you’re like most people, you probably don’t pay much attention to advertisements or announcements about a community’s heart care resources, that is, until or unless you need them. And when you need those services, you need them to be the best. Carilion’s heart program consistently ranks near the top 50 heart programs nationwide. We are regularly involved in cutting-edge research and new treatments, performing hundreds of complex cardiac procedures each year. The program’s growth, the thousands of patients we treat each year, and the rising demand for our services helped us decide to build the Crystal Spring Tower. It’s now emerging next to Roanoke Memorial. In a few years, it will become our new home to treat more patients.