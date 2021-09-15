McAuliffe: Keep Virginia moving forward to get through this pandemic

We also need to invest in our education system to make sure that all of our students have the tools they need to succeed. That is why I released an education plan that calls for making a record investment in education to ensure we raise teacher pay, provide pre-k to 3- and 4-year olds in need, and get every student online. And we have to make sure our students are prepared to enter the workforce. I want to create the best workforce in the nation with the skills and training needed to step into jobs here in Virginia. It starts in our K-12 schools and continues into higher education. I will transform it to ensure institutions are much more affordable and aligned with workforce needs. I will build new pathways to the workforce, whether through a four-year college, community college, job training, or other pathway.

These are the kinds of strategic plans that we need to keep our momentum going as we start building a post-COVID economy. Virginians want to hear about our plans to lift them up, not drive them into a ditch. My opponent Glenn Youngkin recently doubled down on his dangerous economic plans, which would lead to massive cuts to funding for public safety and schools and would jeopardize the economic growth that we have worked so hard to build. Glenn opposes the American Rescue Plan, despite the fact that it is already helping more than seven million Virginians and keeping small businesses, schools, and local communities afloat.