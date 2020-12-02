McClanahan: The Reason for a Gubernatorial Debate at Appalachian School of Law

The Editorial Board of the Roanoke Times recently advocated for a 2021 gubernatorial debate in Southwest Virginia. The editorial pointed out that very few such debates have taken place in this oft-neglected corner of the Commonwealth. We agree and offer this additional reason why there should be a debate in this region and, in particular, at its only law school.
We also believe there would be no better forum for this debate than Appalachian School of Law. The only law school in Southwest Virginia, blessed with the most diverse student body of any law school in all of Virginia, ASL holds to the ancient belief embedded in our law that a truly just answer to a debatable question can only be discovered after opposing views have been competently advocated and thoughtfully considered.
The symbolism of having this debate at ASL is profound. Though the debate would be broadcast via the internet to the world, it would take place in a moot courtroom before dozens of aspiring young law students. They, along with their peers, will inherit a society that an earlier generation bequeaths. Short-term political solutions, after all, often have long-term societal effects. The younger generation, particularly those pursuing learning, have a compelling stake in the future. “In a world of change,” Eric Hoffer once said, “the learners shall inherit the earth, while the learned shall find themselves perfectly suited for a world that no longer exists.”
For these reasons, we, the undersigned leaders of Southwest Virginia’s higher education institutions, invite the 2021 Commonwealth of Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates to take the debate stage at Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.
President and Dean Justice (ret.) Elizabeth A. McClanahan, Appalachian School of Law
President Michael McGlothlin, Appalachian School of Pharmacy
President David W. Olive, Bluefield College
President Dixie Tooke-Rawlins, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
President John W. Wells, Emory & Henry College
President Kristen Westover, Mountain Empire Community College
President Chris Mitchell, Mountain Mission School
President Patricia Huber, New River Community College
President Brian Hemphill, Radford University
President Tommy Wright, Southwest Virginia Community College
Executive Director David Matlock, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
Chancellor Donna Henry, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise
President Gene Couch, Virginia Business College
President Adam Hutchinson, Virginia Highlands Community College
President Dean Sprinkle, Wytheville Community College
