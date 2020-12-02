McClanahan: The Reason for a Gubernatorial Debate at Appalachian School of Law

The Editorial Board of the Roanoke Times recently advocated for a 2021 gubernatorial debate in Southwest Virginia. The editorial pointed out that very few such debates have taken place in this oft-neglected corner of the Commonwealth. We agree and offer this additional reason why there should be a debate in this region and, in particular, at its only law school.

We also believe there would be no better forum for this debate than Appalachian School of Law. The only law school in Southwest Virginia, blessed with the most diverse student body of any law school in all of Virginia, ASL holds to the ancient belief embedded in our law that a truly just answer to a debatable question can only be discovered after opposing views have been competently advocated and thoughtfully considered.