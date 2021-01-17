McClellan, Boysko, Favola and Hope: Roe v. Wade isn't enough in 2021

Virginia is moving towards becoming a safe haven for those seeking an abortion and reproductive healthcare, but its citizens on Medicaid, state exchange insurance, and in prison lack critical access to reproductive healthcare.

Out of the many lessons this pandemic has taught us, one has to be the reaffirmation that those with the most to lose are hit the hardest in times of crisis. We have the opportunity to make healthcare access easier for those most vulnerable, including those who are incarcerated, on Medicaid, or whose only option for healthcare coverage is the state exchange—we must act. Access to all healthcare, including reproductive healthcare, must be protected and expanded in Virginia.

Over the last four years, we have seen attack after attack come from the federal government and anti-choice politicians across the country against reproductive healthcare access, abortion, and contraception, as well as a sustained campaign against the Affordable Care Act. This year, we aim to take measured steps towards redressing the imbalances that exist, fully acknowledging that these are but incremental steps on the road to a better future in Virginia with access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare for all.