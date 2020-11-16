McClenny: Rebuild VA grants offer opportunity for tourism businesses to recover and innovate

Tourism is an integral part of the Virginia economy. In 2019, Virginia’s tourism industry generated $27 billion in visitor spending and supported 237,000 jobs for Virginia communities as well as generated $1.8 billion in state and local revenue. Virginia also ranks eight in the nation for domestic travel spending. Virginia’s Blue Ridge generated $920 million in visitor spending in 2019. It’s because of these businesses and attractions that visitors continue traveling to Virginia year after year.

While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism will be reflected in the numbers next year, we know that a revived tourism industry will be crucial to our overall economic recovery and we remain committed to helping it bounce back and emerge from this crisis even stronger. Travel will be what helps us move forward again as a Commonwealth and as a country when this pandemic has passed. But we must give this industry the tools they need to survive now in order to come out on the other side.