McDowell: Governance and politics in a multicultural society

Despite the “Mc” in my last name I’ve never been much for Irish cuisine, but I love bagels and cream cheese — that’s Jewish, you know?

My brother-in-law doesn’t understand my aversion to sauerkraut on hot dogs, but his background is German.

My favorite cuisine is Indian — I make a wonderful butter chicken curry. There are not many Indian recipes for beef — you know that cows are sacred for them? Then there are burritos and tacos, brad worst and kielbasa, lox, sushi, spaghetti, pizza, calzones, kalamata olives, humus, kebabs, and chitlins. Our only truly American origin food may be corn on the cob, but we include most of my list as “American cuisine.”

America has been a multicultural society for a long time and our cuisine reflects that. There are things we ask of all who call themselves American regardless of their culinary traditions. We ask that they pledge allegiance to our flag and the republic for which it stands and to liberty and justice for all. We assert we are one nation under God, but we have many views about the character, demands and attributes of that God, and how we worship our God. Uniformly our respective Gods demand that we do to others as we would have done to us, and that we care for the least among us.

In our schools we teach children the fundamentals of math and science including biology and the functioning of our own bodies. To fail to teach about sex and sexual behavior would be disrespectful of our children who will need all the guidance they can get to deal with our complex world. In history, social studies and civics classes we teach about the many places our people come from, how we relate and about the functioning of our government. Most every American knows that a great famine (1845 to 1852) caused by a disease of potatoes in Ireland led to beginning the great migration of Irish to our country.

As we learn more about the history and traditions of the many places our ancestors come from, we are better able to meet the obligation of “liberty and justice for all.” Does this not argue that we need to better understand the history of slavery, the involuntary migration of Africans to America, and the history of their lives as slaves here? Opposition to teaching that subject in its many facets is not promoting a “guilt trip” for our children but is like pointing out that the same potato fungus that is sometimes in our gardens is what led to my Irish ancestors coming here.

All of the traditions contributing to our American cuisine focus on love amongst us. Why then should we be governing which of us who love each other can get married. The essence of Christian marriage is that God sanctifies the marriage and government only extends to those who marry some assistance in effectuating the commitment people make in their vows to God. God does the marrying! Why should those civil benefits not be extended to same gender marriages if the God of the couple has blessed their marriage? If ‘your God’ would not sanctify their marriage, but theirs has, why should ‘your God’ control the government decision to support their marriage.

We are now in the midst of debating things that are very close deciding which of us is better than the other. Some call it ‘cultural wars.’ Some folks believe that aborting a fetus is wrong, but many believe that bringing an unwanted child into the world is also wrong. There are ‘good Christians’ on both sides of this debate. We all agree that child abuse and mistreatment is the worst offense in our society. Isn’t an unwanted child a strong candidate for such a future? Why should government intrude into the very private decision of birthing a child? Those who want limited government should want to leave it to the mother (and hopefully the father) to make that decision.

In a society where there is no cultural diversity, governance is simpler — but in America with our great diversity, governance is like herding cats, and our Constitution is the rule book for that herding. We have come to a time when we must adhere to that Constitution with great care and assure that we all have an equal chance to have our say by voting.