McDowell: Has 'Big Arma' made us 'gunsick'?

The “Dopesick” series on Hulu chronicles the terrible impact that OxyContin has had on our society because of the malfeasance of Purdue Pharma. The Washington Post’s research that led to the production of “The Crime of the Century” on HBO more fully documents the criminal behavior of Purdue, Abbott, Mallinckrodt and several other big pharma firms that led to OxyContin addiction and then to the onslaught of fentanyl addiction.

As the Hulu series relates, the beginning of the malfeasance was when Purdue “persuaded” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to permit a label on OxyContin that indicated that it was a much less addictive drug than most other opioids. The claim was made based on an observation in very brief letter to editor of the New England Journal of Medicine. The physician writer of the letter, of just a few sentences, had observed no more than 1% addiction in a small group of highly supervised patients. The FDA official who was “persuaded” by the New England Journal “article” went to work for Purdue not long after the FDA label permission was implemented by Purdue. The label persuaded physicians, particularly in the Appalachian coal-mining regions of Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee, to prescribe the supposedly “nonaddictive drug” to workers experiencing work and other related injuries.

“The Crime of the Century” tells the story of the systematic influence of big pharma — the manufactures, the pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and others, and intermediate distributors — on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Department of Justice, and Congress on behalf of corporate profits.

As the story unfolds, the defense publicly used by the drug companies became “it’s not the drug that is the problem, it is the wrong use of the drug by addicts and other miscreants in the society — it’s the bad guys with the drug.” But it was not that! It was people from all walks of life who were told the drug was safe to use, became addicted, and then joined the ranks of addicts of all manner of drugs. Indeed, many sought heroin because it was less addictive.

This story of big pharma has a rather interesting ring to it that sounds much like the story of “Big Arma” or the big manufactures of guns in America — the only manufactures of consumer products who are immune to product liability laws. According to the “La Pierre doctrine” (as in National Rifle Association CEO and former Roanoke resident Wayne LaPierre) it takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun.

The history of the NRA rings rather like the ever-increasing rise in the potency of the opioids flooding the U.S. The NRA started out defending the right of individuals to have hunting weapons and handguns for personal defense. It has evolved to defending the right of individuals to buy, own and use weapons of war. Further, the problem of the “LaPierre doctrine” is that we have a great deal of difficulty identifying the “bad guys” with guns from the “good guys” with guns. Then there are all the gun accidents, the suicides, and the within-family use of guns to settle disputes.

“Big Arma” is indeed responsible for an addiction to guns in our society — “gunsick” — that sounds remarkably like “dopesick.”