McDowell: 'Oh, Oh Freedom, Oh, Oh Freedom'

My wife and I were with a friend from childhood, Musembi Mbathi and his wife, Susan, in a fine restaurant in Nairobi in January 1989.

We were in Nairobi to visit Musembi and Susan on our way to the United States after two years in Zambia for Virginia Tech and were having a conversation about current affairs in Kenya.

The government of Kenya was under the leadership of a new president. I asked Musembi to tell me about changes that were being made under the new leadership.

He started to speak of some of the changes that he was not particularly pleased with. Susan leaned into the table and softly told Musembi to be quiet — “don’t talk about such things, here. If you are heard by the wrong people, there may be repercussions.”

Kenya had never been a country where one needed to guard their conversations, though Susan thought there was some danger at that time. But it was manageable with a quiet warning.

I look at the photos of families fleeing the Russian attacks in the Ukraine. Their only offense is that they live in a country whose progress towards democracy has threatened Vladimir Putin enough for him to launch something close to World War III.

One of the women fleeing the danger in the Ukraine explained the resolve of Ukrainians in fighting the Russians by saying that she had lived under Russian control before Ukrainian independence, and having tasted democracy for the past 30 years, she and other Ukrainians were not going back to that. She quipped that she had spent too long being forced to wear gray clothing day after day, and it was not until democracy that other styled clothing was available — why would she want to go back to that?

Freedom for her was partly the ability to purchase a larger variety of consumer products like clothing under an emerging market economy. Pundits on TV reinforce that clothing observation when they point out that the images of the refugees from today’s war look almost the same as the eastern European refugees in the 1940s — if the images were in black and white obscuring the color of the clothing. In her terms, one measure of freedom is the array of consumer products that we have access to because our market economy enables entrepreneurs to produce and sell us products that we can evaluate and purchase if we see them as useful to us.

Our business entrepreneurs have constraints on what they can sell us, as evidenced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission established in 1973. Our freedom with respect to what we can buy is thus not totally unconstrained. Dangerous products that can do harm to users and may have to be ameliorated by public expenditures are restricted. Thus, we cannot buy night gowns for little girls that are flammable, the use of opioids is strictly regulated, and in most public places finally smoking is prohibited.

As Putin reduces the flow of information about the war in Ukraine to the Russian people by severe censorship, many American firms that do business there are leaving Russia in protest of Putin’s actions both in the Ukraine and in Russia. Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale University is tracking those firms. As many as 300 have made that decision in just two weeks. In speaking of the decisions of Starbucks, MacDonalds, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola to leave, Sonnenfeld says, “These are some of the strongest representing foundational American values.” “These brands have heritages going back to perestroika in 1990 as the Soviet Union was opening to the West, and they were greeted with enthusiasm by all sides.”

In the face of a possible WWIII and its causes, the argument about wearing a mask or to getting a vaccination against the spread of COVID as an infringement on freedom, notwithstanding the negative spillover effects, is mind boggling. These public health considerations do not threaten our freedom to get a Starbucks or to argue with each other in public about our politics.

On the other hand, seeking to reduce the freedom to fully participate in our electoral process is an infinitely more important freedom than most any other of our freedoms because it is the means whereby we all get to participate in how we organize the other freedoms of our society.

George McDowell is an emeritus professor of rural development economics at Virginia Tech. He has lived and worked on rural development in Vietnam, Kenya, Malaysia, Zambia and Albania in addition to working with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service.