McDowell: Private property is public and depends on some degree of community

Our society is under considerable stress. That stress manifests itself in concerns among us of whom we can trust of our neighbors. That is the beginning of a loss of a sense of community. There is a profound risk in all of this because it threatens all of our discourse including that discourse we call the market.

The market is more than the buying and selling of things. Anyone who has participated in commodity trading knows that what they are buying is not boxcars of pork bellies or barrels of oil but claims to those pork bellies and the oil.

They don’t want truckloads of pork bellies showing up at their front door. Indeed, the market is better described as a market in “claims” rather than in things. “It’s mine, I can do what I want with it!” is a favorite cry of children at play.

It’s also the cry of the landowner whose farm has been in the family for generations and now wants to establish an intensive hog operation without community interference.

It is my private property. But what makes “it” — whatever it is — mine or hers?

Many say it is the laws of our society that establish property rights. J F A Taylor, an American philosopher, says that’s not so. The law and police only preserve property, they cannot establish it.

In the end “it’s my property” depends not on my claim to it, but on your willingness to admit that my claim is privileged. A friend of mine divorced and the custodial rights of his two daughters were awarded to his ex-wife against his protestations.

In the aftermath of the rancorous divorce her deprecations of him caused great strife between his daughters and their mother. So, by their mutual consent — the girls, their mother and my friend — the girls went to live with him. They never went back to court to change anything. He no longer paid for child support, and he ensured that the girls visited their mother on a regular basis. She still had the court ordered “custodial right,” and he had the girls living with him.

Thus, says Taylor, there is some minimum covenant necessary for property to exist. It is this paradox that your property in anything depends not on your claims but in my and other’s acknowledgements and forbearances, which may or may not be codified in law.

It is this radical sense that all property is, in a degree, “public” and is the fundamental basis of all peaceful intercourse between people. Thus, it is a fundamental role of government to maintain “community” at multiple levels so that we can sort the property rights we want codified and those we wish to discard.

The attempts to gerrymander and otherwise delimit the right to vote, to interfere in the control of a woman’s reproductive rights, to limit members of the LGBTQ+ community to fully benefit as others do in marriage and other activities, and the permitting of weapons of war to be used in society by civilians, all do great harm to more than our political process. They diminish the trust we have in each other and the sense that we have of much of a shared sense of community. In a democracy we all will always have disagreement with some aspect of the goods and services provided by the several levels of government in which we find ourselves. But, when our disagreements are over cultural issues and appear to be the imposition of one groups’ religious values on many of us who do not share those values, then all sense of community is under threat.

How does expressions of love between people of the same gender threaten my hetero relationship? The prohibition of a women’s right to choose whether to have a child, or to terminate it in utero, has no effect on my right to have as many children as I wish. The very presence of a handgun displayed under an open carry law is, by its very visibility, an intimidation of those of us without a weapon. Under that situation the only solution for all of us to be equal in society is for us all to be armed. That is not a basis for a sense of community that creates property rights that depend on forbearance and respectful acknowledgement of each other. In the end it will erode the very foundations of our economy as well as our broader society.