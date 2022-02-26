McDowell: Putin’s action in Ukraine is better understood by analogy to European colonialism

While the United States and NATO partners sought to find ways to persuade Vladimir Putin to cease his expansionist instincts, on Feb. 22, Kenya’s ambassador to the United Nations, Martin Kimani, made a brief but pointed statement about the actions of Putin in his seeking to annex portions or all of the Ukraine. He put it into a stark context.

To fully appreciate Ambassador Kimani’s comments it is useful to understand a bit about Kenya’s borders, which were determined by Queen Victoria and her grandson, Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany.

Victoria had a straight line from Lake Victoria to the Indian Ocean, demarking the Kenya colony from Germany’s Tanganyika colony, now Tanzania. The Kaiser objected because that straight line, as drawn, put Mount Kilimanjaro in Kenya. The story goes that he said every country deserved a big mountain and the Queen and Kenya already had Mount Kenya, and Tanganyika had none. So, Victoria gave Kilimanjaro to Wilhelm as a birthday present. Look at a map of Africa.

In his statement on Putin and the Ukraine, Ambassador Kimani says:

“Kenya and almost every African country was birthed by the ending of empire. Our borders were not of our own drawing. They were drawn in the distant colonial metropoles of London, Paris and Lisbon with no regard for the ancient nations that they cleaved apart. Today, across the border of every single African country, live our countrymen with whom we share deep historical, cultural and linguistic bonds.

“At independence, had we chosen to pursue states on the basis of ethnic, racial or religious homogeneity, we would still be waging bloody wars these many decades later ... Rather than form nations that looked ever backward into history with a dangerous nostalgia, we chose to look forward to a greatness none of our many nations and peoples had ever known.

“We believe that all states formed from empires that have collapsed or retreated have many peoples in them yearning for integration with peoples in neighboring states. This is normal and understandable. After all, who does not want to be joined to their brethren and to make common purpose with them?

“However, Kenya rejects such a yearning from being pursued by force. We must complete our recovery from the embers of dead empires in a way that does not plunge us back into new forms of domination and oppression ...

“Kenya registers its strong concern and opposition to the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states ... Let me conclude ... by reaffirming Kenya’s respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

The people of the Ukraine voted to become an independent nation on Dec. 1, 1991. Kenya became an independent nation on Dec. 12, 1963. Putin’s ranting about a historically valid argument for his “colonializing” Ukraine is indeed a “dangerous nostalgia.” It threatens the progress the world has achieved since “colonialism” by one nation of another ceased to be acceptable in the world order. As a former colony, the United States of America must act with all its might to resist this resurgance of colonial instincts in the world.

George McDowell is an emeritus professor of rural development economics at Virginia Tech who spent almost seven years overseeing Peace Corps agricultural programs, including a little over two years in Kenya.