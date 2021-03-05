McDowell: Thinking about schools and the economy -- complex issues

For years the prevailing view about local economic development was what was called “Smokestack Chasing.”

Find the firm, preferably from another state, that is relatively free to operate most anywhere, and attract them to your community with everything from industrial parks to business incubators to all kinds of tax breaks.

The Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis did research that showed that when all of the costs of smokestack chasing were taken into account there was a significant loss to the public sector. Because state governors only took their own states benefits into account, they defeated efforts to have federal legislation that would make the practice illegal.

That Minneapolis Federal Reserve then set about to discover what state, regional or metropolitan economic development program would have the highest return on public investment. Their conclusion was that it was schooling, particularly early childhood education.