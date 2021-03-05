McDowell: Thinking about schools and the economy -- complex issues

For years the prevailing view about local economic development was what was called “Smokestack Chasing.”
Find the firm, preferably from another state, that is relatively free to operate most anywhere, and attract them to your community with everything from industrial parks to business incubators to all kinds of tax breaks.
The Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis did research that showed that when all of the costs of smokestack chasing were taken into account there was a significant loss to the public sector. Because state governors only took their own states benefits into account, they defeated efforts to have federal legislation that would make the practice illegal.
That Minneapolis Federal Reserve then set about to discover what state, regional or metropolitan economic development program would have the highest return on public investment. Their conclusion was that it was schooling, particularly early childhood education.
That research by the Fed makes clear that public education from early childhood through secondary education is important for the individual child. It also makes each better-educated person better able to contribute to the work force of our country, their state, region and community. However, there is another function that the schools provide in our society that is in addition to the future workforce benefits to both the individual and the economy. With many families having most or all adult family members working, or seeking work, there is the great need for the safe supervision of children throughout much of the day.
The prevailing babysitting rate in cities throughout the country is around $15.00 per hour. In most states the mandated number of school days is 180 5–6-hour days, and the recommended class size is about 18 – 20 students per class. If instead of $15/hour we use the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour as the wage rate we get the following total annual benefit of custodial care of children in school: 180 days x 5.5 hours x 18 students per class = $129,195. The $129,000 benefits from custodial care of 18 school children are more than double the median teacher’s salary in Virginia.
One conclusion from this calculation is that we pay our schoolteachers far too little. I believe that is absolutely true! Another conclusion is that we can afford to spend considerably more than we now appear to be doing to achieve the custodial care our children need to enable the adults in their families get back to work in the economy and assist in our economic recovery from the COVID pandemic.
I think it also suggests that communities seeking to better serve their citizens and encourage economic development would do very well to more formally addressed the custodial needs of the children in their communities. They should consider the use of public facilities, the daily schedule of school hours and the school schedule throughout the year.to do just that.
McDowell is professor emeritus of applied economics at Virginia Tech.