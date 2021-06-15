McDowell: When racial profiling reveals lies

I watch in horror and great disappointment the video record of the assault on the Jan. 6, 2020, of the Capitol of the United States.
I am deeply offended when federal legislators ask me to view it as simply another day of ordinary American tourists visiting their capital.
So, I look at the recorded images to get some idea of who these “tourists” are. I
know that America’s population is 60% white and the other 40% are mostly people of color – African Americans, Latinos, Asians and Native American tribal citizens in Hawaii, Alaska, and throughout the nation. But the only people of color that appear when I racially profile those images from Jan. 6, 2020, are among the police officers attempting to protect our Capital.
Indeed, the police officers that we see are a clearer representation of our country’s racial composition than the exclusively white composition of the “tourists” visiting the capital that day.
Then I reflect on the demonstrations across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd earlier in 2020.
Those were huge protests, many of them sponsored by Black Lives Matter, a civil rights organization focused on the rights of people of color. Indeed, there were some instances of violence and looting associated with those demonstrations, but for the most part they were never as violent or threatening as the “tourists” at the US Capital on Jan. 6, 2020.
I looked carefully throughout the summer at the racial composition of the crowds demonstrating that Black lives do, and should, matter in these United States.
I expected to see mostly people of color, but I was wrong. There were large numbers of white people in those crowds – not 60 % but certainly a significant representation of white Americans who had joined in the assertion that Black lives do indeed matter.
Racial profiling is very much a flawed thing to do when judging how to treat with individuals, particularly in policing. But, when applied to crowds of people it does indeed reveal some insights.Those folks in the crowds assaulting the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, were not ordinary tourists, as we are asked to believe.
When we add to the racial profile of that crowd, an observation of the flags and signs they carried, they truly reveal who they are – white supremacists who do not believe that Black lives or the lives of people of color, matter in America – their America and our America. They do not believe in “liberty and justice for all.” Look at the videos, see for yourselves.
McDowell is professor emeritus of applied economics at Virginia Tech.