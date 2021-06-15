McDowell: When racial profiling reveals lies

I watch in horror and great disappointment the video record of the assault on the Jan. 6, 2020, of the Capitol of the United States.

I am deeply offended when federal legislators ask me to view it as simply another day of ordinary American tourists visiting their capital.

So, I look at the recorded images to get some idea of who these “tourists” are. I

know that America’s population is 60% white and the other 40% are mostly people of color – African Americans, Latinos, Asians and Native American tribal citizens in Hawaii, Alaska, and throughout the nation. But the only people of color that appear when I racially profile those images from Jan. 6, 2020, are among the police officers attempting to protect our Capital.

Indeed, the police officers that we see are a clearer representation of our country’s racial composition than the exclusively white composition of the “tourists” visiting the capital that day.

Then I reflect on the demonstrations across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd earlier in 2020.