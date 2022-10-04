McDowell: When we “pledge allegiance,” what does that mean?

Years ago I had a young man working for me who was a conscientious objector. He did not want the United States to use military force in the world and so was opposed to our military budgets. Consistent with his beliefs, he and his wife dutifully filled out their federal income tax form, then subtracted from their payment the proportion that went to the U.S. military. They explained their action and reasons on the income tax forms. Sometime after he left working for me, I learned that he and his wife had been arrested by federal authorities and sent to prison.

As I have reflected on that event I have come to believe it was right and proper for our federal authorities to arrest that highly moral and fine young couple. They had violated one of the central covenants of our democracy. They had violated their pledge of allegiance.

Central to our democracy is the requirement that we all must agree to pay, via taxes, for things that we do not personally want or that we get at a level we don’t like. That agreement is coupled with the obligation and privilege of exercising our opinion about what we want from government by voting, at all levels of government, for representatives who will more closely represent our views. Thus, we work hard to make voting as accessible as possible — it is as important as paying our taxes.

After pledging that allegiance, we say that we are “one nation under God,” making that pledge a spiritual commitment as well as a personal commitment. We all have differences in the character of what we want from our government. We also have great differences in our beliefs about the character of the obligations and responsibilities our respective understanding of our God has of us. The understanding of “God” among most religions implies obligations to treat others as we would be treated ourselves, to address the needs of those who find themselves in misfortune, and to be kind one to another. But there are other beliefs from different religious traditions that are not universally shared among us.

Conservative Jews and Muslims follow dietary rules in the choice of the food they eat, as do the Hindus among us. Baptists believe that proper Christian baptism requires adherents be fully immersed in water, yet other Christians do not share that belief. Seventh Day Adventists are Christians who believe that Sunday is not the Sabbath. Other Christians believe that the Holy Spirit enables them to speak in “tongues.” Some Christians, but not all, believe that personhood begins at conception and other Christians and Jews believe that personhood begins at birth. There is great confusion and sometimes little understanding of our religious differences and similarities.

As we debate the character of our society and the role of government in it, we must be careful. We must be particularly careful to acknowledge when a preference we have for a public policy is strictly based on our religious belief and when it is simply our preference. This is particularly important when we use a religious issue to impose rules on the whole of our society that does not uniformly share that belief. So, we pledge allegiance to our flag and our nation and say that we sanctify that pledge “under God” as a spiritual obligation, but not as a license to impose a religious view not accepted by all.