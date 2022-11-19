McGuire: The proposal for the Fishburn Caretaker’s Cabin is a bad deal

There are many reasons why the Grandin Court Neighborhood Association and the Roanoke City Neighborhood President’s Council have opposed the rezoning of Fishburn Park and the Caretaker’s Cabin. The recent vanBlaricom proposal that will be subject to a Roanoke City Council public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday is a bad deal for Roanokers.

This past March the vanBlaricoms came to our neighborhood meeting to tell us about their plans that had been discussed behind closed doors at Roanoke city hall. Afterward they sent a letter to our neighborhood with the following statement: “We desire the association’s support as we navigate this project and are currently developing a plan to receive your ideas and suggestions.” But they never reached out to our association again. Instead they continued to meet behind closed doors with city management to create a sweetheart deal that we believe would deprive Roanokers of hundreds of thousands of dollars of prime land value.

When the vanBlaricoms met with the neighborhood association, they said they needed the acre of land to leverage the equity to secure a bank loan to renovate the building. If the city allows them to proceed with this proposal then they would be able to invest $150,010 in the property and building with the opportunity to sell it in four years. If they did then they could expect around a half a million dollar return on their investment, more than three times their original investment.

According to The Roanoke Times’ Nov. 8 article, “Former Fishburn Park caretaker’s cottage could become a coffee shop,” the vanBlaricoms want to purchase the Caretaker’s Cottage and 1.1 acres of land for only $10. They would invest $150,000 in renovations on the building. They would owe the city $84,000 if they sold any part of the property within four years. They would agree to certain restrictions on the type of business they could operate in the building. After four years they would be free to sell. There was no mention if the restrictions would carry over if any part of the property was sold. There was also no mention of preserving the historical features of the building, one of the oldest buildings in the Roanoke Valley.

Nearby businesses on Brambleton Avenue are valued between $300,000 to over $450,000 and generate between $4,000 and $5,500 a year in annual tax revenue for the city. It would take around 70 to 80 years for the city to break even on the loss of land value from selling over an acre of real estate at a prime location like Fishburn Park and the Caretaker’s Cabin.

Roanokers and people in this region have tried to work with the city to fix up the Caretaker’s Cabin. Over a decade ago the neighborhood association secured a grant to replace the roof on the Caretaker’s Cabin because the city wasn’t maintaining the building. After the contractor discovered rotten rafters, a neighbor donated the lumber and the contractor donated his time to fix the rafters. During the replacement of the roof, the contractor was able to confirm the existence of the historical log cabin under the clapboard siding. The neighborhood wants to preserve the historical cabin and make it an amenity for our region to enjoy as a community center. The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation agreed to help the neighborhood to implement their plans to preserve the cabin.

After the neighborhood fixed the roof, the city put the building up for sale without consulting the neighborhood. The Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Advisory board sent a letter in 2018 asking city management to take the Caretaker’s Cabin off the market and to work with the neighborhood to implement their plan. The Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Advisory board sent another one in 2022 reaffirming their support of the neighborhood’s plans after they had reviewed the vanBlaricoms’ proposal. But city management ignored the parks and rec advisory board’s recommendations and has not collaborated with the neighborhood, even after the Roanoke Refugee Partnership asked for a long term lease in partnership with the neighborhood. The Roanoke Refugee Partnership and neighborhood plans would enhance the city’s property value without loss of revenue.

The city council must reject this deal that would we believe would have the effect of swindling Roanokers out of valuable park land and instruct city management to work with people who want to enhance the value for everyone’s benefit.