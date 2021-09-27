McMaster: ARC supports South Carolina Upstate's continued prosperity

As our states grow and prosper, new initiatives often overshadow successful ones commenced long ago. One of these is the Appalachian Regional Commission.

In South Carolina, the northwestern counties of Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Pickens, Oconee and Spartanburg are within the Appalachian Region, which 1.2 million South Carolinians call home.

This region of the Palmetto State features some of our state’s most iconic natural landmarks, drawing visitors from near and far to experience the tranquil beauty of Issaqueena Falls or the austere majesty of Table Rock. The abundance of natural resources also provides a wealth of recreational opportunities, from cycling at Paris Mountain to bass fishing at Lake Hartwell. All told, these experiences have helped to create a robust tourism economy across these six counties, generating $2.3 billion in annual visitor spending.

Along with its natural beauty, Appalachian South Carolina is also known for its significant manufacturing footprint, including BMW, Michelin Tires, GE, Milliken & Co., and many others. The region is ever-expanding. In 2021 alone, we have announced 3,278 new jobs and over $650 million in new capital investment in the 6 counties representing Appalachian South Carolina.