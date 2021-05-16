McNamara: Sound fiscal management by Richmond? Guess again.

Recently, the U. S. Census Bureau reported that the Virginia population grew by 7.9% in the 2010’s. Meanwhile, United States Consumer Price Index data showed a relatively modest cumulative inflation of 19% during that same period.
How then, does a 53% growth in Virginia’s General Fund revenue accounting for an additional $7.5 billion added to the state’s coffers during the 2010’s come to be?
The partial answer is an insatiable appetite by lawmakers of both parties to increase government services and avoid making difficult policy spending decisions.
The 2010’s were marked by a series of tax increases, some increasing rates and some expanding the scope of taxes.
The significant $1 billion dollar tax reduction advertised in 2019 was nothing more than a partial return of revenue increase created by the Federal Governments Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, with the state retaining the vast majority of additional individual and business income taxes generated by those rule changes.
A secondary culprit is the pervasive systematic under forecasting of revenue when annual budgets are drawn.
Surely, one recalls the pandemic-driven headlines of just 13 months ago when the Northam administration was projecting a $1.7 billion revenue shortfall in our Commonwealth’s biennium budget.
The reality could not be farther from the expectation, as the recession was sharp and short and our current FY revenue stream is 10% above forecast. Our revenues could easily end the fiscal year $1 billion greater than our previous record revenue from last fiscal year.
The persistently under forecasted revenues are not recognized or considered during our regular legislative sessions, although the pattern is well known. The conservative forecast is seldom challenged during deliberation by House and Senate committees, appropriations staff, public comment, and media dissemination of information. This prevents serious consideration of legislation returning surplus revenues to taxpayers.
It is desirable for administrations to under forecast revenues, as it allows them to issue the press release: “Virginia ends year with $[fill in the blank] billion surpluses”—the implication is usually that the surplus was generated by “strong fiscal management.” However, nothing could be further from the truth.
The solution is to remove the incentive for under forecasting revenues. This can be done by using the “most likely” assumptions instead of the “conservative” forecasting assumptions provided by the internal and external economists. Virginia traditionally errs on the low side out of fiscal responsibility, but that can be preserved by pairing the forecasting change with a more robust Revenue Stabilization Fund with a target of 12% of General Fund Revenues.
It ought to be that any revenues above the forecast are first used to maintain a 12% Revenue Stabilization Fund, and secondly returned to taxpayers by an automatic one-year increase in Virginia’s standard deduction amount. Legislation to make that so will be forthcoming.
McNamara represents Salem, Craig County and parts of Roanoke County and Montgomery County in the House of Delegates. He is a Certified Public Accountant.