McNamara: Sound fiscal management by Richmond? Guess again.

The reality could not be farther from the expectation, as the recession was sharp and short and our current FY revenue stream is 10% above forecast. Our revenues could easily end the fiscal year $1 billion greater than our previous record revenue from last fiscal year.

The persistently under forecasted revenues are not recognized or considered during our regular legislative sessions, although the pattern is well known. The conservative forecast is seldom challenged during deliberation by House and Senate committees, appropriations staff, public comment, and media dissemination of information. This prevents serious consideration of legislation returning surplus revenues to taxpayers.

It is desirable for administrations to under forecast revenues, as it allows them to issue the press release: “Virginia ends year with $[fill in the blank] billion surpluses”—the implication is usually that the surplus was generated by “strong fiscal management.” However, nothing could be further from the truth.