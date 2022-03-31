McNamara: Undermining Marcus Alert reverses mental health system progress

The recently passed Marcus Alert optional bill, Senate Bill 361, is a travesty of justice and our legislators need to be held accountable.

The bill amends the Marcus-David Peters Act (aka Marcus Alert), making participation optional for localities with populations with fewer than 40,000 people. This is a major step backward and effectively guts the Marcus Alert of any power to create systemwide reform to the broken mental and behavioral health care system in the state, disenfranchising the nearly one-half of Virginians who live in localities with populations with fewer than 40,000 people.

These changes to the Marcus Alert are not only inequitable and unjust but are exactly the type of backpedaling and incrementalism being forewarned about in the national conversation on 988 crisis line implementation.

At a time when mental illness, substance addiction and suicide are at epidemic levels across the country, ever increasing numbers of state legislatures are putting forward progressive reform-based legislation, comparable to what was provided in the Marcus-David Peters Act before it was amended during this past legislative session.

One in five Virginians are affected by mental health issues. Since COVID began, the number of Virginians living with a mental health condition and the need for mental health funding and services has amplified.

My family is only one of many, many families in rural Virginia affected by mental illness as a central aspect of our lives. The need for a full and comprehensive implementation of a robust coordinated care program, as outlined in the Marcus-David Peters Act, is essential to help alleviate the suffering that families such as ours endure daily.

The need for pre-crisis care, nonobtrusive intake and assessment procedures, early crisis response, crisis intervention, crisis transportation and post-crisis follow up care — all managed by behavioral health professionals instead of law enforcement — is essential to the well-being of all citizens of Virginia. This need must be met for the sake of healing, instead of exacerbating the trauma which is life with mental illness.

As I understand it, these shortsighted and misguided changes to the Marcus Alert were based on concerns about the overlap and duplication of services within the already existing program, System Transformation Excellence and Performance (STEP-VA), as well as concerns about limited resources and costs. These seemingly reactionary measures do not address the issues at hand in a targeted and nuanced fashion.

The issues at hand are not solved by backpedaling, incrementalism and disenfranchisement; they demand more resources. I propose we demand an informed analysis be performed in order to make strategic decisions about how to address any concerns in a manner which would create a stronger web of care for every citizen in the commonwealth, instead of compromising the integrity of what was a courageous, bold and systems-change oriented piece of legislation — the Marcus-David Peters Act. In order to accomplish this monumental transformation of the mental health system there is no room for shortcuts.

The national movement to transition mental health and substance abuse treatment from the outdated and punitive law enforcement model to a medical model wherein trained behavioral and mental health practitioners are at the forefront, is at a groundswell. Instead of putting more resources into play that would ensure that the Marcus Alert is able to meet its goal of creating a comprehensive coordinated care system capable of fostering, a more humane system of care for individuals, families and communities suffering from mental illness and substance addiction — and creating long term savings to the state by reducing spending on law enforcement, prisons and health care from comorbidities associated with mental illness and addiction — it is unfortunate that our legislature is considering moving backward.

I ask you, are the struggles that my family and many, many, others in less populated areas of the state face daily by living with the reality of mental illness and addiction less real or deserving than those living in more populated area? Mental illness is not optional, nor should a humane coordinated system of care for all citizens be optional.

McNamara and his household moved from Tuscon, Arizona, to Floyd six years ago to work on a small organic farm. He is pursuing a master’s of social work degree from Radford University