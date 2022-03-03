McNeil: Sneaking religion into schools is illegal and unconscionable

It seems that, even though promoting religion in public schools is illegal, some Roanoke County schools have decided to do it anyway. Just, kinda ... sneaky-like.

It seems that well-known traveling Christian evangelist, the Rev. Nathan Harmon (Wilderness Driven Ministries and Your Life Speaks) has been “hired” to deliver “motivational speeches” to students at Hidden Valley Middle and High Schools on March 10.

Despite being primarily known as a Christian preacher and being, admittedly, completely unqualified in any demonstrable sense to give students life advice (he has no education or licensure in the mental health, sociology or adolescent psychology fields, and has served jail time for drunken driving and killing a female friend), school board member Cheryl Facciani (the self-described “driving force” behind these events) says he is qualified because of... well ... reasons. He is qualified to speak, she says, because he is a famous speaker. And that’s pretty much it.

So, despite Facciani’s assurance that Rev. Harmon will not specifically mention Jesus or churchy things when he’s telling our students how to live their lives ... What can we expect him to tell them, in exchange for however much of our tax money he’s being paid to bring the “Strictly Non-Jesus (wink wink”) version of “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” to Roanoke kids as part of their legally required public education?

Well, rather than guess, let me take a minute to relate my own experiences in this area, growing up in Roanoke and attending the local public schools.

We had a Christian rock band come to William Byrd Middle School and do a “Sha-Na-Na” style musical performance at a middle-of-the-day school assembly, then a full-on Christian rock show that night.

Throughout both, they kept explaining Christian values and Christian sensibilities and the Christian way of life, while repeatedly saying “Now, we’re not supposed to talk about Jesus here, but...”

We had a minister give a series of “midday assembly” speeches, with classes dismissed so the whole school could file in and see him, where he urged us to adopt Christian values and Christian sensibilities, slut-shamed teenage girls and told them — and I’m not exaggerating one bit! — that if a boy “tried anything” with them, they should wind up and punch him in the balls! Then he demonstrated a big swinging punch to the balls, before rambling on a bit then announcing that the principal had decided school would be dismissed early! This got a big cheer, until the principal came out, took the microphone and said that he had not, in fact, said any such thing.

Since we’re on the subject — let’s talk about the coach in my high school (who shall remain nameless for this discussion, because I think he’s still coaching), who started many lessons with “Well, I’m not supposed to talk about my religion, but the Bible says ...” Then he would explain why we all needed to follow his version of Evangelical Protestant Conservative Christian thinking. As a health teacher, he was the one who taught “sex education,” wherein he would blatantly lie about “70% failure rates for condoms” and slut shame the girls, telling them that men would not respect them, and no man would want to marry them unless they “saved themselves for marriage.” (This coach and I actually got into a few heated arguments in class, when I would not only disagree with his 19th century attitudes towards sex but call him out on basic facts he was misstating. The best I ever got out of him was “Well, we’ll just have to agree to disagree.”)

I could go on and on, but I think I’ve made my point.

To recap: It is against the law for preachers to preach in public schools. Period.

Even if we somehow skirt the letter of the law by insisting, as Ms. Facciani repeatedly has, that “the assembly topics have nothing to do with religion,” what sort of advice do we expect an unqualified, former jailbird, drunken driving, woman-killing traveling preacher to give our kids?

We know exactly what he’ll tell them: “Do what the Bible says” — he just won’t say the word “Bible.” And don’t be surprised if we get more than a couple of “Well, I’m not supposed to talk about Jesus, here but...”

Sneaking religion into schools by calling it something else is unconscionable and it should NOT be allowed.

Paying unqualified Bible salesmen to counsel our kids should never have been considered in the first place.

McNeil, a William Byrd High School graduate, lives in Los Angeles. He is a former Front Porch columnist for The Roanoke Times.