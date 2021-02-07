Meginley: No-Cost Financial Counseling Program Assists City's Economic Recovery Efforts

Many residents who have received financial counseling at the FEC so far and whose finances have been affected by COVID-19 shared the experience of many Americans: When an unexpected economic shock occurred, they did not have savings enough to cover essential, upcoming household expenses.

For these and other households, having a financial counselor to whom they can turn in a time of financial stress can be a vital part of recovery, as well as achieving financial goals. FEC counselors can help residents create a budget and meet regularly to discuss savings techniques and measure progress toward goals.

Counselors can help people who added to their credit card debt as a direct result of the current Covid-19 pandemic,1 for example, by helping them prioritize paying off certain debts. Counselors are also prepared to work with individuals to show them how to contact their creditors and figure out more advantageous interest rates or payment plans.

Financial counselors work with individuals to explore low-cost, affordable bank and credit union options to more securely receive income and government benefits. With the prospect of additional direct payments from the federal government on the horizon, it is important that as many individuals as possible have an account into which funds can be safely deposited.