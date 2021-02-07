Meginley: No-Cost Financial Counseling Program Assists City's Economic Recovery Efforts

What does financial stability mean to you?
Paying bills on time? Paying off debt? Saving enough money for future goals and to weather an emergency? Being able to purchase a home?
The truth is that financial stability looks different for everyone. Though, it is likely that there are certain common goals most Roanoke area residents might share, such as having a reliable income; assets that exceed debt obligations; savings sufficient for a rainy day; credit scores that enhance one’s ability to rent or own a home; a realistic and manageable budget; and a safe bank account to securely deposit earnings and government benefits, just to name a few.
These are some of the goals the certified financial counselors at the Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) can help Roanoke area residents achieve through individualized, no-cost financial coaching with a highly trained counselor.
The FEC launched in the Summer of 2020 and operates through a partnership between the City of Roanoke, Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, Inc., Freedom First Enterprises, Carilion Clinic, and a network of community organizations.
When the City and its partners were planning the FEC in early 2019, the financial impact of a global pandemic was not anticipated. However, the FEC is now an integral part of the City’s efforts to support individuals on their pathway out of any financial hardship resulting from the pandemic, and toward financial stability.
Many residents who have received financial counseling at the FEC so far and whose finances have been affected by COVID-19 shared the experience of many Americans: When an unexpected economic shock occurred, they did not have savings enough to cover essential, upcoming household expenses.
For these and other households, having a financial counselor to whom they can turn in a time of financial stress can be a vital part of recovery, as well as achieving financial goals. FEC counselors can help residents create a budget and meet regularly to discuss savings techniques and measure progress toward goals.
Counselors can help people who added to their credit card debt as a direct result of the current Covid-19 pandemic,1 for example, by helping them prioritize paying off certain debts. Counselors are also prepared to work with individuals to show them how to contact their creditors and figure out more advantageous interest rates or payment plans.
Financial counselors work with individuals to explore low-cost, affordable bank and credit union options to more securely receive income and government benefits. With the prospect of additional direct payments from the federal government on the horizon, it is important that as many individuals as possible have an account into which funds can be safely deposited.
Finally, as the 2021 tax season approaches, it is bound to look a little different than in previous years. While not tax professionals, FEC counselors can help individuals prepare for this tax season by helping them better understand how a loss of income or receipt of unemployment compensation might impact their tax refund, understand options for how to apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and explore ways to best manage tax refunds.
Financial counseling is available to all Roanoke area residents regardless of household income and in more than 60 languages. To address safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, FEC counselors have the ability to meet with clients over the phone or virtually. To schedule an appointment with a financial counselor, visit www.freedomfirstenterprises.com/roanokefec or call (540) 427-6811.
Brandon Meginley is the Financial Stability Specialist in the City of Roanoke’s Economic Development Department