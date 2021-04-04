Mendoza: Driving the future of next-gen Wi-Fi

A quick look around any home will reveal just how essential Wi-Fi has become to our daily lives. It’s no longer just the obvious devices such as laptops, tablets and phones that we connect to the internet through Wi-Fi; increasingly, everything from refrigerators and thermostats to baby monitors and even the cars in our garage may be Wi-Fi connected.

This trend is only accelerating. In fact, some estimates suggest that by 2022, there will be more than 13 internet-enabled devices per person in the United States, many of which will connect through Wi-Fi — and thus are dependent upon “unlicensed spectrum” — the wireless communication bands that enables Wi-Fi operations.

For many communities, access to Wi-Fi is invaluable and represents a critical link to the internet. Schools and libraries, for example, offer students access to broadband so they can complete homework assignments online via Wi-Fi. Across rural and urban communities, Wi-Fi is helping to bridge the “homework gap” and connect more people than ever to the internet. And as the number of internet-enabled devices continues to increase across all communities, the importance of Wi-Fi, and in turn, unlicensed spectrum, will also increase.