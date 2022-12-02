Mendoza: Hospitals should not get rich on the backs of the poor

If a drug-discount program Congress created 30 years ago to help disadvantaged patients were working as intended, Norman Otey might still be alive today.

When an ambulance rushed the 63-year-old man, wracked with pain, to the nearest hospital last summer, blood tests indicated he was suffering from septic shock. That’s a life-threatening condition in which an infection causes a patient’s blood pressure to drop dangerously low. But it’s something that an intensive care unit can treat. Otey should have had a fighting chance.

Unfortunately, the nearest facility was Richmond Community Hospital. Located in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Virginia’s capital, it falls well short of a full-service medical center. It’s filled with second-hand equipment and practically devoid of specialist physicians on duty — a kind of monument to health care inequity in America today. And, tragically for Otey, Richmond Community has no ICU.

Hours went by until he was transferred to a hospital that could treat septic shock. By then, his condition had worsened. He died a short time later.

Congress established the 340B program in 1992 to improve health care for vulnerable patients in low-income communities — especially those who are uninsured or who rely disproportionately on Medicaid and Medicare. The program enables qualifying hospitals and pharmacies to buy prescription drugs from pharmaceutical companies at a steep discount — up to 50%. The hospitals are expected to use the resulting savings to help underserved patients.

But there’s nothing in the program requiring that they do so. In fact, they don’t have to report what they do with the money at all. So over time, certain hospital administrators — like Bon Secours Mercy Health, which owns Richmond Community among about 50 other hospitals — have been exploiting 340B to fatten their bottom lines.

Participating hospitals are pulling in staggering sums of money through 340B. Nationwide, total sales of discounted drugs under the 340B program hit $43.9 billion last year, up from $12.2 billion in 2015. In 2021, the list price for those medications was $93.6 billion — nearly $50 billion in discounts in one year alone.

To see what a cash cow 340B can be for these hospitals, consider the cancer drug Keytruda. Bon Secours can buy a vial of it through Richmond Community Hospital for $3,444, then turn around and charge Blue Cross Blue Shield $25,425. The program, according to one doctor who has studied it extensively, is “nakedly capitalizing on programs that are intended to help poor people.”

Furthermore, those profits often go toward expanding services at medical centers in wealthy neighborhoods — and in a cruel irony, often at the expense of facilities in poorer areas serving mostly underserved populations.

Bon Secours, for example, closed Richmond Community’s ICU in 2017. When its two lung specialists retired, they weren’t replaced. Its cardiologists also left. Today, according to one doctor who has practiced in Richmond for decades, the facility is a “glorified emergency room.” Meanwhile, at nearby St. Francis Medical Center — which serves a far wealthier clientele — Bon Secours is spending over $100 million to expand its ICU and maternity ward. Richmond Community has neither.

More and more hospitals and chains have been jumping on the 340B gravy train. Participating hospitals and pharmacies increased from 8,100 in 2000 to 50,000 in 2020. One JAMA study found that from 2011 to 2019, “the share of 340B retail pharmacies in socioeconomically disadvantaged and primarily non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic/Latino neighborhoods declined.”

This blatant abuse of 340B has gone on far too long. The only way the program will work as intended is for Congress to require hospitals to devote the full value of drug discounts they receive to the low-income and underserved communities they are supposed to be serving.

We can’t afford to let more disadvantaged patients share Norman Otey’s fate, 340B must be fixed.