Mercer: An opportunity for Appalachia

When Gov. Ralph Northam considered taking on the position of the state co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 2021, he had one question: how would this role help him better serve and deliver results to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia?
He was not interested in adding to his resume or preparing for the next elected office, as he plans to return to his medical practice when his term as governor ends next year.
Instead, he was interested in new ways to support rural regions. As a native of the Eastern Shore, Governor Northam recognizes that rural areas have unique challenges that can benefit from tailored solutions.
He spends a lot of time in the Appalachian region of Virginia, and often comments on how similar it is to his Eastern Shore home.
Having grown up on the family farm, Gov. Northam understands the need for quality public education, connectivity to broadband, and a respect for a rural way of life. These are challenges in communities across the Appalachian region.
The region includes 13 states ranging from Mississippi to New York. It includes rural and urban areas, places that rely on agriculture and those that rely on industry. It has a diverse set of challenges—but there are also many shared threads across the region.
Starting next week, The Roanoke Times will run an op-ed from each of the 13 governors of states in the Appalachian region, as well as ARC federal co-chair Gayle Manchin.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Roanoke Times and 33 other newspapers in the ARC states have agreed to participate.
Each op-ed will be unique and put forth a governor’s respective vision for the region and will not be edited for content. I want to thank Dwayne Yancey of the Roanoke Times for collaborating with the governors’ offices on this project.
Through these op-eds, you will find that states throughout Appalachia have a lot in common.
We have an opportunity through the Appalachian Regional Commission to show that Republicans and Democrats can work together and rally around common causes.
From Pennsylvania to Alabama, over the next several weeks you will hear from a diverse group of leaders. At the end of these op-eds Gov. Northam will host the annual ARC meeting in Southwest Virginia.
Over the course of a few days in early October, governors and their staffs will discuss priorities for the region and enjoy fellowship and fun with the many outdoor recreational opportunities this part of the state has to offer.
Virginians have a lot to be proud of in terms of what has been accomplished over the last four years.
More than 500,000 more Virginians now have access to health care because of Medicaid expansion. More than $45 billion in capital investment in existing and new businesses — a record among Virginia governors — has been committed, which has resulted in 89,000 new jobs benefiting workers and communities in all parts of the state.
Hundreds of thousands more Virginians have broadband access, and Gov. Northam is committed to ensuring a plan to connect every Virginian to broadband by the end of his administration.
In 2020, we launched the Virginia Local Government Exchange Program, which pairs rural and urban localities in Virginia together so they can learn from one another and bridge cultural and geographic divides.
Two partnerships are underway with more to come: Wise County and the City of Norton with the City of Alexandria, and the City of Danville with Loudoun County.
While it has become commonplace to turn on our televisions at night and see folks in Washington D.C. talking past one another, we have an opportunity through ARC to demonstrate a different way forward for the country. Let us take advantage of this opportunity for all of Appalachia.
Mercer is chief of staff for Gov. Ralph Northam.