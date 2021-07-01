Mercer: An opportunity for Appalachia

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Roanoke Times and 33 other newspapers in the ARC states have agreed to participate.

Each op-ed will be unique and put forth a governor’s respective vision for the region and will not be edited for content. I want to thank Dwayne Yancey of the Roanoke Times for collaborating with the governors’ offices on this project.

Through these op-eds, you will find that states throughout Appalachia have a lot in common.

We have an opportunity through the Appalachian Regional Commission to show that Republicans and Democrats can work together and rally around common causes.

From Pennsylvania to Alabama, over the next several weeks you will hear from a diverse group of leaders. At the end of these op-eds Gov. Northam will host the annual ARC meeting in Southwest Virginia.

Over the course of a few days in early October, governors and their staffs will discuss priorities for the region and enjoy fellowship and fun with the many outdoor recreational opportunities this part of the state has to offer.

Virginians have a lot to be proud of in terms of what has been accomplished over the last four years.