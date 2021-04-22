Merritt: Six ways to help on Earth Day

As a child, I often heard the phrase “leave it better than you found it.” That phrase always stuck with me.

During my studies in the Executive Master of Natural Resources program at Virginia Tech, I often thought of this sentiment as it applies to the world. We’re living in a time where human activity is shaping the climate and the environment. We’re burning fossil fuels and heating the planet. The percentage of people living in poverty is declining, but the number of people on the planet continues to grow — leaving us with close to a billion struggling to survive.

If we don’t work together to address these problems, we’ll not only be leaving our kids and grandkids with the largest intergenerational inequality the world has seen, we’ll experience it in our own lifetime.

In 1970, Sen. Gaylord Nelson created the first Earth Day. Every April since, we’re inspired to be more conscious of how our actions impact our planet. After all, there is no planet B.

It’s easy to assume all is lost. But every small change we make as individuals and organizations adds up. Here are a few places to start.