Merritt: Six ways to help on Earth Day

As a child, I often heard the phrase “leave it better than you found it.” That phrase always stuck with me.
During my studies in the Executive Master of Natural Resources program at Virginia Tech, I often thought of this sentiment as it applies to the world. We’re living in a time where human activity is shaping the climate and the environment. We’re burning fossil fuels and heating the planet. The percentage of people living in poverty is declining, but the number of people on the planet continues to grow — leaving us with close to a billion struggling to survive.
If we don’t work together to address these problems, we’ll not only be leaving our kids and grandkids with the largest intergenerational inequality the world has seen, we’ll experience it in our own lifetime.
In 1970, Sen. Gaylord Nelson created the first Earth Day. Every April since, we’re inspired to be more conscious of how our actions impact our planet. After all, there is no planet B.
It’s easy to assume all is lost. But every small change we make as individuals and organizations adds up. Here are a few places to start.
If your organization doesn’t yet have sustainability goals, start there. Determine where you can make an impact and then set timely goals. For Cox, that means being carbon and water neutral by 2034, and sending zero waste to landfill by 2024.
Once you have clear goals, here are some actions to take to reduce your carbon and water footprint and send less waste to landfills.
Carbon
1. Reduce idling—Every day, millions of people leave their cars and trucks idling. If your car is on, it’s releasing as much pollutant as a moving car. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, for every 10 minutes your engine is off, you’ll prevent one pound of carbon dioxide from being released. If your company has fleet vehicles, that adds up quickly. Shut off your engine when you’re stopped for more than 30 seconds and it’s safe to do so.
2. Switch to renewable energy—According to the EPA, electricity production generates the second largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Approximately 63 percent of that comes from burning fossil fuels like coal and natural gas. In Virginia, Cox has made investments to change how we’re getting our electricity. One which impacts us locally is a partnership between our New River Clean Energy facility in West Virginia, and the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority. This facility captures, dries, cleans and compresses methane gas from landfills, then converts it into renewable electricity that’s used to power our operations. By switching to alternative energy sources, you can significantly reduce the negative impact of your organization’s energy consumption. Visit the Virginia Division of Energy to learn how your business can conserve energy and save money by switching to renewables.
Water
1. Volunteer – Southwest Virginia is a beautiful place to live, but we must take care of it to keep it that way. Volunteer to clean up the Roanoke River or the many streams and creeks leading to it.
2. Think outside the box with packaging—If your organization sells products, what packaging goes with those items? Millions of gallons of water go into the products you create, buy, and use. Water is needed to create everything from user manuals to branded boxes. Consider digitizing materials or switch to eco-friendly packaging. By swapping out our welcome kits for new customers with eco-kits, Cox offset the annual water use of approximately 20,000 people.
Waste
1. Stop waste at the source—The best way to lessen the amount of waste is to not create it to begin with. Go paperless wherever possible and make it the default option for customers, requiring them to opt-out to receive a paper copy.
2. Encourage reusable bottles—Plastic bottles take approximately 450 years to decompose in a landfill. Provide employees with reusable bottles instead. Take it a step further by installing bottle-filling stations in your office. At Cox, we’ve saved 245,130 water bottles from landfills in Virginia since 2019 by making the switch to bottle-filling stations.
The world needs action, collaboration, and commitment from a lot of people to survive. Our planet is in crisis, but when companies, governments and people work together, we can build a brighter future.
Jeff Merritt is Vice President of Roanoke Operations for Cox Virginia. As the executive sponsor of the regional Cox Conserves Council, he advises employee volunteers advocating for positive environmental change. He holds a Master of Natural Resources degree in Sustainability from Virginia Tech.