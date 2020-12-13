Micek: Trump is ignoring a 9-11 worth of deaths a day

Last week, President Donald Trump released a video of himself standing behind a podium in the White House’s Diplomatic Room, where he delivered what he claimed was the “most important speech” of his presidency.

The video, released on a day when the United States lost 2,798 people to the COVID-19 pandemic, did not show Trump offering heartfelt condolences or offering an in-depth explanation of how he planned to rein in a public health catastrophe that claimed the lives of a 9-11’s worth of Americans in a single day.

Instead, Trump delivered a grievance-filled, fact-free rant about his favorite topic: Himself.

A two-minute version of the video was posted to Twitter, with a link to the full, 46-minute version on Trump’s Facebook page. As the New York Times reports, Twitter labeled the video “disputed.” Facebook added a note that President-elect Joe Biden, who received almost 81 million votes and 306 electoral votes, is the projected winner of the election, the Times further reported.

Trump did make a glancing reference to the pandemic. But once again, it had not a whit to do with the thousands grieving absent family this holiday season, or the economic pain inflicted on millions of people because of pandemic-related shutdowns.

It was entirely about him.