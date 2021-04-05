Miller: Enough with the rate increases

Congratulations to the members of the State Corporation Commission on pushing back the greedy and egregious “demands” of APCO’s for a 6% base rate increase!
The members of the commission had the facts, the courage and the gumption to stand their grounds and deny APCO’s impudent demand for an unjustified rate increase.
Based upon Laurence Hammack’s well-written article which appeared in The Roanoke Times on 3/27/2021, the requested electric rate increase would have resulted in an annual increase for the average citizen of Virginia of $120 per year.
Of course this fraudulent request is but one of several increases that APCO is requesting. APCO is now requesting another rate increase which will drive up an average annual customer’s bill by another $132. Enough is enough.
And, to add insult to injury, APCO is requesting another increase of $2.50 per month for the typical residential customer to cover “environmental improvements to two coal fired power plants.” When will these ridiculous and unsubstantiated rate increase requests stop?
Actually, APCO’s strategy to line the pockets of management and stock holders is very clear; i.e. “Request as many increases as possible and see what happens! What do we have to lose?”
In my mind, and in the minds Virginia customers, APCO has lost its financial integrity! Their only “customer” are the stock holders and management compensation.
APCO has now threatened to appeal the State Corporation commission’s decision to the Virginia Supreme Court. This action will result in spending more unnecessary dollars on lawyers’ fees, management’s time and energy, wasting precious resources that are paid by the utility’s customers. Quoting Mr. Hammack’s article , “The utility had nearly $2 Million in excess earnings for the most recent triennial review period, the SCC found”—An absolutely irresponsible profit from a company that is, by law, guaranteed a 9.42% profit!
The average Virginian household spending on utilities is approaching 25% of household income! The average electric bill in Virginia is now about $124 per month ranking Virginia as the 8th highest rate in the country or 15.89% greater than the national average!
It’s time to change APCO’s guaranteed profit and change the law governing utilities. Of course, APCO bribes our Assembly members in Richmond with political “donations” to insure that their profits are not reduced. So, the only way the residents of the Old Dominion can make any changes to irresponsible actions of public utilities is at the ballot box .....or by voicing public outrage and public demonstrations against these unjustified rate increases. Time to step up Virginians and say “Enough is Enough!”
Miller is the retired CEO of Lewis-Gale Medical Center. Following his retirement, he established a consulting company that served several national health organizations. He lives in Roanoke County.