Miller: Enough with the rate increases

Congratulations to the members of the State Corporation Commission on pushing back the greedy and egregious “demands” of APCO’s for a 6% base rate increase!

The members of the commission had the facts, the courage and the gumption to stand their grounds and deny APCO’s impudent demand for an unjustified rate increase.

Based upon Laurence Hammack’s well-written article which appeared in The Roanoke Times on 3/27/2021, the requested electric rate increase would have resulted in an annual increase for the average citizen of Virginia of $120 per year.

Of course this fraudulent request is but one of several increases that APCO is requesting. APCO is now requesting another rate increase which will drive up an average annual customer’s bill by another $132. Enough is enough.

And, to add insult to injury, APCO is requesting another increase of $2.50 per month for the typical residential customer to cover “environmental improvements to two coal fired power plants.” When will these ridiculous and unsubstantiated rate increase requests stop?

Actually, APCO’s strategy to line the pockets of management and stock holders is very clear; i.e. “Request as many increases as possible and see what happens! What do we have to lose?”