Miller: Glad to see SCC denied APCO rate request

Within the past year, Board of Directors and CEO’s of the nation’s largest corporations have acknowledged and agreed that America’s corporations have a duty and responsibility to their customers as well as their employees and stockholders. This formerly unspoken responsibility includes “price fairness” transparency, and a code of business ethics. Perhaps the leadership at APCO haven’t read those opinions; maybe that is why APCO is not regarded as a leading utility to invest in. Perhaps its time, that the people of Virginia standup to this monopoly......a monopoly that was created and given its business license by the citizens of Virginia! APCO exists because the citizens of Virginia gave it privilege to exist. In light of this unjustified rate increase; in light of its planned appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court, it is patently obvious that APCO leadership is self-serving and certainly not serving the interests of the people of Virginia!

The challenge for all Virginians in 2021 and in years to come will be to regain and restore their control of these public utilities. We, the citizens of Virginia need to re-focus and re-direct public utility boards’ and their senior management’s attention towards the cost of their products and services not greater dividends to investors.

Our State Corporation Commission has served its constituency well in denying APCO’s rate increase. But, perhaps Virginians can begin changing the priorities of company’s like APCO from the stockholders to their customers by petitioning the forthcoming 2021 Legislative Session to ban ALL political contributions to elected officials. These political “bribes” (otherwise called “political contributions”) put our elected officials into a compromised position of either supporting their financial backers like APCO or supporting the people of Virginia who elected them to office. APCO’s request for an unconsciable rate increase should be a call to action for all Virginia in 2021.

Miller is the retired CEO of Lewis-Gale Medical Center. Following his retirement, he established a consulting company that served several national health organizations. He lives in Roanoke County.