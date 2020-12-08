Miller: Glad to see SCC denied APCO rate request

I read with great relief the Roanoke Times article written by Laurence Hammack titled: “SCC denies request to raise rates” (11/25/20).
The fact that the State Corporation Commission bluntly and without compromise denied Appalachian Power Co.’s request to increase its base rate by an extra $10 per month is a great triumph for all Virginia residents.
When APCO announced its intent to increase its rate earlier this year, I could not believe the greed and arrogance that APCO management displayed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Virginians were losing jobs; paychecks were being diminished if not eliminated; unemployment rates began to skyrocket but the high-rollers at APCO ignored the economic and public health crisis for the sake of their “legislated” 9.42% profit. When was the last time, Virginia residents received a 9.42% raise?
“Hero” status should be given to Virginia’s Attorney General’s office which labelled APCO’s request as “unconscionable!” And congratulations must be given to the members of the State Corporation Commission for denying the egregious rate increase. APCO do you not have any shame!
Indeed, APCO’s leadership has no shame; they have no morale compass; and they have no compassion for all residents who will be forced to reduce their food expense to fund this greedy, immoral, and reprehensible Company that pretends to “serve” Virginia residents. For in an article published on 11/28/20, APCO will appeal the State corporation Commission’s decision to deny the 10% rate increase to the Virginia Supreme Court! In the three preceding APCO’s current rate increase, APCO generated nearly $2 million in excess earnings! Where are these excess earnings going? I am sure that much of these profits go to line the pockets of senior management and stock holders.
Within the past year, Board of Directors and CEO’s of the nation’s largest corporations have acknowledged and agreed that America’s corporations have a duty and responsibility to their customers as well as their employees and stockholders. This formerly unspoken responsibility includes “price fairness” transparency, and a code of business ethics. Perhaps the leadership at APCO haven’t read those opinions; maybe that is why APCO is not regarded as a leading utility to invest in. Perhaps its time, that the people of Virginia standup to this monopoly......a monopoly that was created and given its business license by the citizens of Virginia! APCO exists because the citizens of Virginia gave it privilege to exist. In light of this unjustified rate increase; in light of its planned appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court, it is patently obvious that APCO leadership is self-serving and certainly not serving the interests of the people of Virginia!
The challenge for all Virginians in 2021 and in years to come will be to regain and restore their control of these public utilities. We, the citizens of Virginia need to re-focus and re-direct public utility boards’ and their senior management’s attention towards the cost of their products and services not greater dividends to investors.
Our State Corporation Commission has served its constituency well in denying APCO’s rate increase. But, perhaps Virginians can begin changing the priorities of company’s like APCO from the stockholders to their customers by petitioning the forthcoming 2021 Legislative Session to ban ALL political contributions to elected officials. These political “bribes” (otherwise called “political contributions”) put our elected officials into a compromised position of either supporting their financial backers like APCO or supporting the people of Virginia who elected them to office. APCO’s request for an unconsciable rate increase should be a call to action for all Virginia in 2021.
Miller is the retired CEO of Lewis-Gale Medical Center. Following his retirement, he established a consulting company that served several national health organizations. He lives in Roanoke County.
