Milliken: Virginia's port matters to the whole state

Last week, the Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Port Authority appointed Stephen A. Edwards as the new CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. Upon his arrival in January of 2021, Edwards will become the fourth executive director in the nearly 50-year history of The Port of Virginia.
John Reinhart helped secure the position of The Port of Virginia as a leader in the maritime industry by modernizing the port’s infrastructure and rebuilding its reputation, brand and competitiveness. When current CEO and executive director John Reinhart announced last May his intention to retire in March of 2021, the Authority Board undertook a worldwide search for a successor through a search committee with the help of an experienced search firm. That search yielded a number of well-qualified individuals interested in the opportunity that the position offered.
During his tenure, Reinhart positioned The Port of Virginia as a leader in the maritime industry by modernizing the port’s infrastructure, re-establishing its reputation, redefining its brand and cementing its ability to compete on the global stage. The port is now a vital economic driver for the commonwealth and its growth is critical to the continued job growth across Virginia. The latest study by the Raymond A. Mason School of Business at the College of William & Mary shows the port is responsible for nearly one out of every 10 jobs in Virginia. These jobs extend outside the gates of the port’s terminals to the thousands of businesses across the state that rely on the port to serve as their gateway to the global market.
In developing a job description for the position, the board set fostering economic development and job creation as job-one for the new CEO. Over the past six years, the port, under the guidance and support of its board, successive governors and the General Assembly, has grown into a world-class operation anchored by modern terminals in Portsmouth and Norfolk and boasting the deepest water, fastest cranes and most sophisticated technology in the industry. The men and women of the workforce who serve the port’s customers – and the commonwealth – are justly proud of the work they do and their contribution to Virginia’s economy.
As we peer into the future, though there are some headwinds in world trade, new industries bring great potential for continued growth. Virginia is in a prime position to become the East Coast hub for alternative energy, in the form of wind power. The commonwealth’s geography, its workforce and its available land and facilities are critical components that make it a logical place to home-port this new industry. The deep-water turbines being placed offshore just below the horizon could be built, assembled and maintained from facilities in and around The Port of Virginia.
As Virginia’s farmers and businesses come out from under the legal and practical restrictions imposed by the pandemic, they will increasingly seek markets around the world for their products, using Virginia’s port as their gateway. As consumers resume more normal levels of spending, markets around the world will want to ship their products through a reliable, cost-effective gateway. And cargo owners including Amazon, Target, Home Depot and others will continue to choose Virginia for its business-friendly practices.
This will be the agenda for Stephen A. Edwards when he assumes his position in January: meet with customers, understand their needs and bring that business to Virginia by running the most efficient, cost-effective network of terminals on the East Coast. Edwards’ years in the industry and his successful stewardship of terminals on both coasts equip him well to do this job. We welcome him to Virginia.
