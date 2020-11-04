Milliken: Virginia's port matters to the whole state

In developing a job description for the position, the board set fostering economic development and job creation as job-one for the new CEO. Over the past six years, the port, under the guidance and support of its board, successive governors and the General Assembly, has grown into a world-class operation anchored by modern terminals in Portsmouth and Norfolk and boasting the deepest water, fastest cranes and most sophisticated technology in the industry. The men and women of the workforce who serve the port’s customers – and the commonwealth – are justly proud of the work they do and their contribution to Virginia’s economy.

As we peer into the future, though there are some headwinds in world trade, new industries bring great potential for continued growth. Virginia is in a prime position to become the East Coast hub for alternative energy, in the form of wind power. The commonwealth’s geography, its workforce and its available land and facilities are critical components that make it a logical place to home-port this new industry. The deep-water turbines being placed offshore just below the horizon could be built, assembled and maintained from facilities in and around The Port of Virginia.