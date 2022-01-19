Ming: On mask wearing, Virginia Tech should respect personal choice

When the omicron variant spread across the U.S. over winter break, Virginia Tech followed numerous universities by requiring boosters, extending the mask mandate, and urging students and employees to upgrade to N95/KN95 masks.

However, President Tim Sands outlined an endgame for the university’s COVID rules in an open letter on Jan. 11. He announced that Virginia Tech would soon pivot to living with COVID as a fact of life, rather than a world-stopping public health emergency.

Rather than focusing on lowering case numbers, Virginia Tech would make decisions based on hospitalizations and the frequency of severe infections.

The university would no longer aim to prevent COVID transmission through top-down mandates. While I commend President Sands for being transparent about Virginia Tech’s next steps, the letter perhaps inadvertently lends support to the case for implementing a personal responsibility COVID policy now.

If President Sands recognizes a relevant difference between a positive test and serious disease caused by the virus, I question why the university is basing its start of semester COVID policies on minimizing transmission and caseloads.

As the president admits, suppressing transmission and cases of an endemic virus is not a realistic goal, yet we are told to wear uncomfortable medical masks to minimize our chances of infection. Surveillance testing continues for the remaining unvaccinated.

College campuses are environments where disease easily spreads under normal circumstances, and students are no stranger to all kinds of “dorm flus.”

Loosening COVID rules — even at the expense of increased cases — would not precipitate a crisis on campus. Purdue University’s COVID dashboard includes hospitalization and severity statistics, indicating that an overwhelming majority of cases are asymptomatic or mild among the campus’ mostly young population.

Purdue also has a lower vaccination rate than Virginia Tech, so I imagine our numbers look even better!

Contextualizing spikes in positive tests and not basing policy on cases alone would alleviate fears among the university community about impending death and disease due to “reckless” personal choices.

President Sands additionally writes that in-person activities have not been sites of transmission. This is great news, and should be a game changer. Although an indoor mask mandate has remained in effect throughout the pandemic, most students and employees opted for cloth masks.

Why encourage students and employees to go around campus wearing high-grade masks when transmission has not been an issue with the much less effective cloth masks?

True, omicron spreads more readily than previous COVID strains. If Virginia Tech has observed negligible transmission from in-person activities so far, doubling transmission — or worst case, quintupling it, would not turn lectures and club meetings into superspreaders.

Focusing on mask mandates, they are far from an unobtrusive rule akin to public decency laws. We should instead respect individual freedom on masking. I will honor anyone’s right to mask wherever they wish. I have worn masks when required or requested by a concerned individual.

As a teaching assistant, I am a firsthand witness to student burnout with masking. From my first day in the classroom, I observed students with masks under their noses, or even pulled to their chins when they saw my back turned.

Turning faculty and teaching assistants into mask police introduces considerable antagonism into the student-teacher relationship. I hated telling my students that I was obligated to throw unmasked students out of the classroom or even call the police on them!

As a woman of medium height, I felt uncomfortable confronting larger male students about their lack of masking when I was the only authority figure in the room. Yet university policy dictates that it’s my duty to do so.

Addressing masked faces every day takes a toll on me, and I doubt I’m the only one. Wearing my department-issued 4 ply cloth mask leaves me out of breath when I climb stairs or walk at a brisk pace. From personal experience, N95/KN95 masks will only exacerbate the physical and psychological effects of indefinite masking.

Virginia Tech is shredding its goodwill with many students in its heavy-handed war on COVID.

I urge Virginia Tech to trust our vaccinations, follow the science and reject its current restrictions on campus life. This does not mean leaving students and employees to die, or make a choice between their health and education or employment.

We are no longer facing a novel virus, and the pivot to living with COVID should start now — not in the undetermined future.

Ming is a graduate student and teaching assistant in the Virginia Tech Department of Geosciences. The opinions expressed here are her own, and do not necessarily reflect those of the department or university.