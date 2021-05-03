Minnix: Do Black lives really matter?

Let me say from the onset, before you call me a Grand Dragon from the Ku Klux Klan or the world’s biggest racist: Be it known that I do believe that Black lives matter. I once heard a man say that the trouble we’re having with people of color is a judgment from God for the suffering and pain we placed on them as slaves. Because, you see, God sees us all as equal. Many people don’t.

There has always been racism and always will be because some whites will always hate Blacks, and some Blacks will always hate whites. I heard an old Black minister one time say, “They can pass a law that keeps them from hanging me, but they can’t pass a law to make them love me.” How true! Here’s why: Because you never graduate from the University of Hate; you just keep going back for more degrees.

Why do peaceful protests suddenly become a riot? Fires set, stores broken into, things stolen, cars burned, police attacked, and everything that goes with it. This doesn’t help the problem; it only makes it worse. Many banners say “Black Lives Matter,” and I agree. But are they the only lives that matter?