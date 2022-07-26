Mitchell: Vouchers help correct public school bureaucracy mission drift

In a recent commentary to The Roanoke Times (“An open letter to Montgomery County Supervisors,” July 14), Gunin Kiran wrote to voice opposition to the notion of state funding for vouchers in private school education.

Although Kiran’s service to the public school system is commendable, and while I do not doubt the sincerity of her arguments, nevertheless, an alternative view needs to be heard.

Kiran’s most significant objection to the notion of vouchers centers on her assertion that they would divert badly needed funds away from the public school system. The system is underfunded, she says, and what is needed is more money and not less.

But in reply to this objection, I’d like to point out that the public school system is part of the government bureaucracy of our country. Bureaucracies, as many know, have the curious tendency to grow in direct proportion to the number of resources available to them. There is also the unfortunate tendency of the mission of the bureaucracy to drift over time. What begins as the laudable goal to provide services as efficiently as possible soon devolves into a mission to perpetuate its own power. And as its influence grows so does its demand for resources. If the growth of government in the last century is any indication, then there is no amount of money that is likely to be available at any time in the future that would satisfy the demands of our public school bureaucracy.

Kiran also notes that public education is “free” but this is only true in the sense that citizens don’t pay for it directly. Instead, it is subsidized by our tax dollars as noted above. It is therefore inevitable that the “free” cost of public education will only continue to rise and if history is any indication, then this will almost certainly be the case.

And at this point, we would do well to stop and ask ourselves just what we are getting for our money? Kiran points out that public education is the “great equalizer.” But what is the nature of this equalization?

In 1940 Walter Lippmann, one of the most influential journalists of the last century, delivered a lecture to the American Association for the Advancement of Science titled “Education versus Western Civilization.” The late Dr. John Robbins points out that Lippmann made five observations about the nature of both public and higher education in America.

First, Lippmann noted that our curriculum of studies has steadily removed the Western culture which produced the modern democratic state. Second, because this is the case, graduates in our country no longer understand the creative principle of the society in which we live. Third, having lost this principle our citizens no longer understand the genius of the development of Western civilization. Fourth, this ignorance is destined to destroy Western civilization and is in fact destroying it. And finally, what is therefore needed is a thorough reevaluation of our educational system’s underlying assumptions and purposes.

If Lippmann was correct, then our educational system has indeed become the “great equalizer” much like a forest fire equalizes the home. This crisis of education has only accelerated over the intervening years and there are many who sense the problem even though they may not be able to articulate it as fully as Lippmann did. Those who do so are looking for alternatives and school vouchers would be a step in the right direction. Making them available to anyone looking for increased educational freedom would help lower the financial barrier to private education that so many of our citizens face. It may even be that over time, the greater educational freedom that vouchers would promote might help drive down overall educational costs by forcing all types of schools, both public and private, to compete for students on the basis of not only quality but value as well.

If we really care about the success of our students as both sides of the debate admit they do, then now is the time to promote greater educational freedom. Now is the time for vouchers.