Mix: Support of right to work repeal sank McAuliffe

In a state Joe Biden won by 10 points, Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost his bid to become Virginia’s next governor. The flood of post-election analysis has focused on how McAuliffe’s unpopular stances on the economy and school curriculums hurt his campaign, but it’s important to ask why he took those stances in the first place.
McAuliffe’s campaign was likely doomed the moment he sided with union bosses. Throughout his career, he had called Virginia a “great right-to-work state” that should “never change.” But in April he flip-flopped when asked what he’d do if the House of Delegates passed a right-to-work repeal bill. McAuliffe suddenly declared “sure, I’d sign it.”
It might seem strange that McAuliffe reversed his position when 8 in 10 Americans support the right-to-work principle that no worker should be forced to pay union dues just to keep their job. But it quickly became clear what caused McAuliffe’s sudden change of heart: Union bosses poured millions of dollars into his campaign immediately after his comments.
McAuliffe’s attacks on right to work should have alarmed the one in three Virginia voters who named the economy as their greatest concern in this election: From 2010 to 2020, the 27 right-to-work states had quadruple the job growth of forced unionism states across the country.
But it’s not just the economy that hurt him.
At a time when parents across the country are fighting back against mandating controversial political theories in school curriculums, McAuliffe shocked everyone by declaring, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” McAuliffe was hammered with campaign ads replaying that line. Some called it a “gaffe,” but it was really just an unusually direct statement of what teacher union bosses have long held.
For government union elites and their pocket politicians like McAuliffe, the goal is total control of the education system. This control increases in proportion to how much coercive government power teacher unions can obtain. Most important is monopoly bargaining power, which gives union officials control over contract negotiations at a unionized school, even for teachers who object.
When union bosses get to speak for every teacher no matter what, they don’t need to worry about losing members because of a controversial political agenda. They don’t even need to do a decent job of representing teachers at the bargaining table, for unless someone takes the rare and difficult step of organizing a union decertification effort, they won’t lose their control over a single teacher.
The government-granted power of monopoly bargaining turns teacher unions into political juggernauts and makes union officials less accountable to rank-and-file teachers. By accepting the idea that they have the right to control teachers without their consent, union partisans adopt an attitude of contempt for both rank-and-file teachers and parents.
Open contempt for parents meant McAuliffe was dismissive of their calls to be involved in their children’s education. McAuliffe opposed popular right-to-work laws and went out of his way to protect his union boss backers while ignoring the needs of everyday Virginians, causing his campaign to go down in flames.
But voters must recognize that the problems they saw in McAuliffe run deeper than individual politicians. As long as union officials have monopoly bargaining power, and, in non-right to work states, the power to collect forced union dues, they will continue to use those powers to advance their own interests.
Fortunately, monopoly bargaining is not entrenched in Virginia the way it is in many other states. The April 2020 state law authorizing local governments, including school boards, to engage in monopoly bargaining with union officials just went into effect this past May, with only a few localities having gone forward so far. That makes it easier to reverse the law.
In last month’s election, Virginia voters rejected Big Labor’s political agenda. Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin should follow through on his winning message and push to repeal the monopoly bargaining law so union bosses cannot wield their government-granted powers to override the wishes of parents and voters.
Mix is president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and the National Right to Work Committee, both based in Springfield.