Mix: Support of right to work repeal sank McAuliffe

Open contempt for parents meant McAuliffe was dismissive of their calls to be involved in their children’s education. McAuliffe opposed popular right-to-work laws and went out of his way to protect his union boss backers while ignoring the needs of everyday Virginians, causing his campaign to go down in flames.

But voters must recognize that the problems they saw in McAuliffe run deeper than individual politicians. As long as union officials have monopoly bargaining power, and, in non-right to work states, the power to collect forced union dues, they will continue to use those powers to advance their own interests.

Fortunately, monopoly bargaining is not entrenched in Virginia the way it is in many other states. The April 2020 state law authorizing local governments, including school boards, to engage in monopoly bargaining with union officials just went into effect this past May, with only a few localities having gone forward so far. That makes it easier to reverse the law.

In last month’s election, Virginia voters rejected Big Labor’s political agenda. Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin should follow through on his winning message and push to repeal the monopoly bargaining law so union bosses cannot wield their government-granted powers to override the wishes of parents and voters.

Mix is president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and the National Right to Work Committee, both based in Springfield.