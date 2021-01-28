Mogensen: Animal rights groups want to shut down zoos

In response to the recent article published by The Roanoke Times regarding Natural Bridge Zoological Park (“Natural Bridge Zoo fined for animal welfare violations,” January 15.)
Since the park’s opening in 1972, Natural Bridge Zoo has been fortunate to successfully have many rare and endangered species reproduce viable offspring which can participate in breeding programs with other zoological facilities to help further ensure the species survival worldwide.
Over the last two decades, ‘Animal Rights’ organizations such as PETA, ALDF and HSUS have made it their mission to close down all zoos, farms, breeding and research facilities and pet shops. The ultimate goal is to eliminate animals of any type in any living arrangement with humans, including the personal companions many of us have in our homes. These organizations are funded by donations from people who are misled about where their money is being spent.
Their funds do not go to provide care for any animals, but to provide millions for payroll, pensions and lawsuits.
To operate a zoological facility , the park must be licensed by the USDA and VA Game Commission. Those agencies perform unannounced inspections of facilities to ensure compliance is met and to point out any current or potential issues. The formerly mentioned animal rights groups use donated funds to pay individuals to “volunteer” to work at any facility housing animals, and by any means necessary provide visual proof of improper animal care to the public and government agencies. NB Zoo and many others around the country have been victim to this tactic, where activists have purposely sabotaged enclosures, crossed locked barriers, and photographed or videoed in ways to fulfill their agenda. With creative editing and social media at our fingertips, they become almost unstoppable. Unlimited funding helps to further their agenda, with lobbying and pushing their way into the governing agencies that license and regulate facilities.
In 2015 USDA opened an investigation on Natural Bridge Zoo after an HSUS undercover individual created and provided video and photos to slander the facility. Natural Bridge Zoo does not receive millions in donations to fund the legal costs that would accrue in an attempt to contest violations. The park did receive penalty fines, and opted to pay those fines opposed to contesting them in a court operated by the governing agency. The investigation into the park has since been closed. The zoo is not perfect but strives for continued positive progress everyday. There have not been any violations at the park since 2017. Natural Bridge Zoo management and staff work diligently with USDA to ensure full compliance with regulations and provide the best care possible for the animals that call the facility home. Animal rights groups will never inform the public of any positive information regarding a facility housing any type of animal. Their main tactic is to negatively persuade potential donors to continue furthering their agenda. This is detrimental to not only species survival as a whole but provides a foothold into the elimination of all animal ownership. For more information please visit www.humanewatch.org.
Mogensen is owner of the Natural Bridge Zoo.