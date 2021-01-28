Mogensen: Animal rights groups want to shut down zoos

In 2015 USDA opened an investigation on Natural Bridge Zoo after an HSUS undercover individual created and provided video and photos to slander the facility. Natural Bridge Zoo does not receive millions in donations to fund the legal costs that would accrue in an attempt to contest violations. The park did receive penalty fines, and opted to pay those fines opposed to contesting them in a court operated by the governing agency. The investigation into the park has since been closed. The zoo is not perfect but strives for continued positive progress everyday. There have not been any violations at the park since 2017. Natural Bridge Zoo management and staff work diligently with USDA to ensure full compliance with regulations and provide the best care possible for the animals that call the facility home. Animal rights groups will never inform the public of any positive information regarding a facility housing any type of animal. Their main tactic is to negatively persuade potential donors to continue furthering their agenda. This is detrimental to not only species survival as a whole but provides a foothold into the elimination of all animal ownership. For more information please visit www.humanewatch.org.