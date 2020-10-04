Moles: Too Rural? Do You Eat?

By Jerry Moles
Moles is an agriculture consultant, founder of Grayson LandCare and founding board member of Blue Ridge Plateau Initiative and SustainFloyd.
The Editorial Staff of the Roanoke Times commented on the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) review of the state’s economic development incentive program for rural areas in Sept. 20 and 21 issues. Focusing on previous failures in the building of “megasites” or large industrial parks in attracting investments and creating jobs, there was a listing of what the rural areas of the state don’t have in terms of airports, people trained to work in high tech industries, lengthy driving distances for the technically sophisticated, etc. Ignored in the evaluation are the existing social and natural resources in rural Virginia and the markets that can be addressed with investments in those resources.
One doesn’t have to look far to discover that agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry, over $70 billion per year in receipts and, if forestry is included, over $91 billion – all rural. In addition, agriculture and forestry provide many intangible benefits including recreation, tourism, wildlife habitat, biodiversity, flood mitigation, improved water quality, and soil stabilization.
As climate change continues with droughts, fires, and floods in western and more southern states, we in SW Virginia have exceptional opportunities to invest in agriculture and forestry. Located within a ten-hour drive of over 62 percent of the USA population and with more than adequate rainfall, quality soils, skilled farmers, and a major land grant university; development is underway and awaiting further investment in building the infrastructure required to take better advantage of our unique position. Food security is an increasing concern with growing domestic and international populations creating exceptional opportunities.
Water is a major attractant as shown by the Mexican company, Red Sun, placing 40 acres under greenhouses near Dublin. A Virginia Department of Agriculture & Consumer services representative has suggested that greenhouses may well be our future simply because of water availability and relatively mild winters. We’re not starting from scratch in creating the needed infrastructure. The SW Virginia Farmers Market and Virginia Produce in Hillsville with direct shipments from farms in five states packaged for supermarkets more than $120 million in produce. Transportation is available and research completed and plans in place to build an animal harvest facility nearby.
As concern grows about food safety and security of supply, dependence on local sources are becoming increasingly important. As noticed on a recent bumper sticker, Knowing Your Farmer Is As Important As Knowing Your Physician. And keeping our food dollars local build further opportunities for investment.
Two exceptional nonprofits are active in the planning and establishment of a modern, competitive, and profitable agriculture in the region. The first is Appalachian Sustainable Development in Abingdon with multiple projects in vegetable and fruit production in several central Appalachian states and serving markets in Mid-Atlantic states. The second is the Blue Ridge Plateau Initiative behind the animal harvest facility, demonstrations of increased profits and healthier animals through improved forage management, and producing pathogen free animals for meats and animal derived materials used in treatments of human injuries and diseases.
It was noted in one of the editorials that former governor Gerald Baliles called for a “Marshall Plan” for rural Virginia. With the experiences of Appalachian Sustainable Development and the Blue Ridge Plateau Initiative, we have the knowledge and skills needed to both create a “Marshall Plan” and see to its implementation. Given the JLARC review, we know what doesn’t work. So let’s turn to those who are demonstrating what does work and accelerate what’s happening at ground level while securing our food future.
