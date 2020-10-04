Moles: Too Rural? Do You Eat?

By Jerry Moles

Moles is an agriculture consultant, founder of Grayson LandCare and founding board member of Blue Ridge Plateau Initiative and SustainFloyd.

The Editorial Staff of the Roanoke Times commented on the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) review of the state’s economic development incentive program for rural areas in Sept. 20 and 21 issues. Focusing on previous failures in the building of “megasites” or large industrial parks in attracting investments and creating jobs, there was a listing of what the rural areas of the state don’t have in terms of airports, people trained to work in high tech industries, lengthy driving distances for the technically sophisticated, etc. Ignored in the evaluation are the existing social and natural resources in rural Virginia and the markets that can be addressed with investments in those resources.

One doesn’t have to look far to discover that agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry, over $70 billion per year in receipts and, if forestry is included, over $91 billion – all rural. In addition, agriculture and forestry provide many intangible benefits including recreation, tourism, wildlife habitat, biodiversity, flood mitigation, improved water quality, and soil stabilization.