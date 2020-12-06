Moore: Thoughts on unity from a rural Virginian

So, Joe Biden, you’re now the president-elect. Congratulations. You have earned the title in a fair, historic election.
But here’s the deal: For those of us in rural America, your pledge to unify this nation is the most important commitment you have made. Here in Southwest Virginia, for example, we face challenges that do not afford us the luxury of anger and division. We must work together to solve serious problems related to health care and economic instability.
Therefore, your pledge to unify doesn’t just mean that you’ll put an end to racist dog whistling or outrageous rhetoric that is intended to goad political opponents; it means you will reach out earnestly to those who did not support you with a commitment that is more than words.
Here are some opportunities for building unity that would make a tremendous difference without sacrificing your core beliefs and while giving serious respect to conservative values that desperately deserve good-faith consideration from Democrats.
Address abortion. For too many election cycles, candidates from both parties have exploited this issue, not with a serious desire to reduce the number of abortions in the country, but only to serve up red Roe v. Wade meat to their bases. It’s time to convene a task force consisting entirely of women from all perspectives to come up with pragmatic approaches to dramatically reducing abortion rates. You must be open to a wide range of opportunities, including abstinence education, if you are as serious about the issue of abortion as we are here in rural Southwest Virginia.
Encourage individual responsibility. Although some Trump supporters have promoted this issue as a not-so-subtle racist slam, the truth is that a lack of individual responsibility cuts across all sectors of our national community. We see it in the shameful lack of volunteerism, the lingering sense of entitlement among young people of privilege, high rates of teen pregnancy, and the domestic violence that plagues too many households. We need a leader who will promote responsibility — and even punish vigorously irresponsibility — at every turn without fear of political consequences.
Preserve the Electoral College. It’s true that, with one exception, this constitutional provision is the only way that Republicans have been able to win the presidency in the past 28 years. And it’s true that the Electoral College was devised as a way of bringing slave-holding colonies into the fight against the British. But today it serves the important purpose of ensuring that rural states, which are essential to our national well-being, are not neglected. What rural states and regions lack in population, they make up for in food production, educational achievement and military service. Democrats have shown they can win under the electoral system; now they should enhance that success and the country by bridging the rural-urban divide.
Embrace freedom. Democrats have been entirely tongue-tied on the concept of freedom. That inability to articulate the importance of this value is why many conservatives rail against masks and see the threat of socialism around every corner. But Democrats believe in freedom as much as their Republican friends. They own businesses, for which they want freedom from over-regulation. They have children, for whom they want the freedom of pursuing a future of their choice. And they value the freedom of religious belief and exercise.
Conservatives need to trust these commitments from their new Democratic president. Gaining that trust will not be easy, but many rural Americans and Southwest Virginians believe that you are up to the task. When conservatives can trust your commitment to unity, there will be no common threat we cannot overcome and no common good we will not serve.
Moore is a member of the Glade Spring Town Council and the founder of a nonprofit organization devoted to economic development in his community.
