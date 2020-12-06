Moore: Thoughts on unity from a rural Virginian

Encourage individual responsibility. Although some Trump supporters have promoted this issue as a not-so-subtle racist slam, the truth is that a lack of individual responsibility cuts across all sectors of our national community. We see it in the shameful lack of volunteerism, the lingering sense of entitlement among young people of privilege, high rates of teen pregnancy, and the domestic violence that plagues too many households. We need a leader who will promote responsibility — and even punish vigorously irresponsibility — at every turn without fear of political consequences.

Preserve the Electoral College. It’s true that, with one exception, this constitutional provision is the only way that Republicans have been able to win the presidency in the past 28 years. And it’s true that the Electoral College was devised as a way of bringing slave-holding colonies into the fight against the British. But today it serves the important purpose of ensuring that rural states, which are essential to our national well-being, are not neglected. What rural states and regions lack in population, they make up for in food production, educational achievement and military service. Democrats have shown they can win under the electoral system; now they should enhance that success and the country by bridging the rural-urban divide.