Moore: Vote Good; he foreshadowed Trump

Bob’s four years in Campbell foreshadowed President Trump’s last four years in Washington. Bob was called every name in the book when he didn’t fold to pressure to raise taxes. He stood firm for our American values. Under his strong leadership, Campbell became the second county in Virginia to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

In 2017, Bob called me. He said we needed more job creators in government, and asked me to run for the board. I was honored to be elected that year. For the next two years, Bob and I stood for the values that make America great. We stood for lower taxes, pushed back government regulations, and unleashed multitudes of new jobs for the people of our county, creating new opportunities for our young people. That’s America’s story, and Bob Good’s story.

If that sounds familiar, it should. Bob Good’s record from 2015-2019 foreshadowed Donald Trump’s record from 2016-2020.