Moore: Vote Good; he foreshadowed Trump

My name is Dale Moore. Years ago, I founded Moore’s Electric, with a few dollars, a work ethic and a dream. Today, it’s one of Campbell County’s largest employers. I’ve had the opportunity to provide jobs, education, and a better life for thousands of current and former employees. That’s just one of many similar stories that make up our American story.
But the story that I care most about right now is Bob Good’s story. Rarely do any of us have the chance to personally know someone who runs for Congress but I do. Bob and I have been friends for years. Bob shares my love of America. And his story, too, is America’s story.
Bob grew up in a home of very modest means. He still remembers his mom not having grocery money, and kind neighbors leaving bags of groceries to help his struggling family. That’s America.
Generous friends helped Bob pay for college. He also worked hard to pay his own way with a wrestling scholarship. Afterward, he coached youth wrestling for years, as a way of giving back. It’s the American story.
In 2015, Bob ran for Campbell County’s Board of Supervisors, promising to prioritize law enforcement and public safety, without raising taxes. His victory won our first-ever conservative Republican majority. And Bob kept his promises – every one of them.
Over the four budgets Bob supported, Campbell’s underpaid sheriff’s deputies became the highest-paid among the “Region 2000” counties around Lynchburg. Bob never voted for a tax increase, but he honored and supported our police and first responders. That’s America!
Bob’s four years in Campbell foreshadowed President Trump’s last four years in Washington. Bob was called every name in the book when he didn’t fold to pressure to raise taxes. He stood firm for our American values. Under his strong leadership, Campbell became the second county in Virginia to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
In 2017, Bob called me. He said we needed more job creators in government, and asked me to run for the board. I was honored to be elected that year. For the next two years, Bob and I stood for the values that make America great. We stood for lower taxes, pushed back government regulations, and unleashed multitudes of new jobs for the people of our county, creating new opportunities for our young people. That’s America’s story, and Bob Good’s story.
If that sounds familiar, it should. Bob Good’s record from 2015-2019 foreshadowed Donald Trump’s record from 2016-2020.
As we look ahead to November, we know that America is at a crossroads. We’re all aware that this election will determine the future of our country. Democrat politicians such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Ralph Northam, and Cameron Webb, Bob’s opponent, have either cheered on, or at best winked and nodded at, those declaring war on our law enforcement and first responders. During President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address, countless Democrats, many of whom campaigned as “moderates” and “consensus builders,” sat silently. When our flag was raised, they sat. When our law enforcement heroes were honored, they sat. When the President praised America’s story, America’s freedoms, they sat.
I don’t get angry easily. But that made me angry. Too many young men and women have died standing for America’s story on foreign battlefields. They’ve died standing for that flag. They’ve died to protect their fellow citizens from criminals and drug dealers, standing on that “thin blue line.” And when I see that heroism disrespected and sat on, it makes me angry. Because America’s story is my story.
Folks know we’re in trouble. Cameron Webb hopes we’ll forget the divisive impeachment rhetoric, the hateful Democrat character assassination against Justice Kavanaugh, the Obama recession, the sad Democratic legacy that has cast a shadow on our American story. He hopes a shiny presentation, some slick words about “bipartisanship” and “conversations,” will mask an agenda that destroys freedom, dims hope, and restricts the limitless promise of America.
Fifth District voters know better. They want the same things that I do. Freedom. The right to worship God as they please. The right to defend themselves. They want to leave their children a better life than they had, full of opportunity and growth and a brighter future.
I know Bob. I know how deeply he cares about America, our neighbors, our families, our future, our freedom. I’ve seen him stand for America’s story, at tremendous personal cost, while his opponents sat on their hands for cheap political gain.
My life’s work has been to lift up people, and to give them opportunity. Because that’s America’s story. It’s also Bob Good’s story. It will be a proud day for me personally when I see Bob Good elected as our next Congressman from the 5th District of Virginia.
