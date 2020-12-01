Moran: America imperfect -- a plea

And to protect its hard-won victory for ages yet to come, to enshrine those stirring words declared a scant decade previous, again those men of resolve, of courage and foresight, came together once more in the city that witnessed its birth, then strove to meld rights old and rights new articulated as never dreamed of or seen in ages past with words of hope, determination and purpose…

“We The People”…, unheard of in a time of despots and those who ruled with cruelty and malice, these words shook the very bedrock of governments across the globe for these words were but a precursor to those iron principles that followed…

Freedom of religion, free speech and of the press, the right to bear arms, freedom from unreasonable search and seizure, the right to due process, the right to a speedy and fair trial, the prohibition against double jeopardy, against cruel or unusual punishments, our…,“Bill of Rights,.”

But America has not yet fulfilled its promise of equality to all of its citizens as granted under the Constitution. For this republic to survive, prosper and, to realize its full potential as visualized by the Founding Fathers, we must take the next step forward. Challenging, yes, but necessary and possible if the republic is to flourish.