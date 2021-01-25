Moran: Shame on Griiffith

Furthermore, given your track record in these matters, I must question your loyalty to the United States. Some would suggest, as I have been reading in the pages of several newspapers, that many consider you traitors. While I am not a lawyer, I read through several sources to get an idea of what your actions may be considered. I was quite surprised to see that you and your fellow Republican congressmen’s behavior is more closely associated with sedition. Webster’s defines sedition as… “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against the lawful authority.” I then looked for federal statutes regarding sedition and came up with 18 U.S. Code, Chapter 115, § 2384. Seditious conspiracy which, in part defines sedition as…

“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to…delay the execution of any law of the United States…”

I’ll let you think about that accusation while you ponder the following indictment.