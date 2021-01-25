Moran: Shame on Griiffith

Congressman Griffith:
Today, Jan. 20, 2021, I witnessed the victory of our Constitutional Republic over insurrection and tyranny with the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as president and Kamala Harris as vice president of the United States.
This, in spite of all of the machinations by you and your Republican colleagues to thwart the will of the people by invalidating the votes of millions of Americans. Furthermore, by attempting to delay the Electoral Certification process on Jan. 6, again, you and your Republican colleagues caused the potential overthrow of the government of the United States by a Trump-incited mob, which led to the death of a Capitol Hill policeman, Brian D. Sicknick by the mob, and the deaths four of the same mob as they violently entered the Capitol to seize members of Congress in their twisted goal of overthrowing our government.
Previously, you and your colleagues sought to overturn the vote of the electorate by joining in the baseless suit brought by the attorney general of Texas ( Texas v. Pennsylvania), you sought to undermine the legitimate vote of millions of Americans because your “Master” lost the election and you were too fearful of him to stand up and say, “NO!”. Thank god, that the Supreme Court, that very conservative body with three Trump appointees on the bench, unanimously, rejected the suit. At least they, and the judiciary both at the state and federal levels from both parties, have acted with courage and followed the rule of law.
Furthermore, given your track record in these matters, I must question your loyalty to the United States. Some would suggest, as I have been reading in the pages of several newspapers, that many consider you traitors. While I am not a lawyer, I read through several sources to get an idea of what your actions may be considered. I was quite surprised to see that you and your fellow Republican congressmen’s behavior is more closely associated with sedition. Webster’s defines sedition as… “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against the lawful authority.” I then looked for federal statutes regarding sedition and came up with 18 U.S. Code, Chapter 115, § 2384. Seditious conspiracy which, in part defines sedition as…
“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to…delay the execution of any law of the United States…”
I’ll let you think about that accusation while you ponder the following indictment.
While you seem to consider your oath of office as merely proforma, that is to defend and support the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, millions of veterans, myself included, took the oath knowing full well that our lives could be on the line but knowingly accepted that risk in defense of the country we love. Since its inception over 240 years ago, over a million Americans have given “…their last full measure of devotion…” in defense of the country and its principles.
Sir, you would do well to remember that it is America that comes first, not party or person. Remember your oath. And, if you feel that you can no longer honor the oath, resign and allow someone who loves this country, the Constitution, and the rule of law to take your place.
Until then, sir, shame on you and those colleagues whose support ex-President Donald Trump has led to so much strife and pain.
Moran is a retired commercial banker and has lived in the Roanoke area for over 25 years