Morgan: Sensible education solutions benefit everyone

A recent survey by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University identified education as the dominant issue on the minds of Virginia citizens.

As Gov. Glenn Youngkin begins his administration, several controversial education issues will be up for debate by the General Assembly.

Pandemic recoveryThe educational fallout of the pandemic remains a nagging reality. The learning gaps and the continuing physical and mental health challenges caused by the pandemic require reasoned solutions that are not politically driven.

The state’s appropriate role here should be to support school divisions with solid expert guidance about proven, research-based health and instructional practices. State education agencies also need to ensure that state and federal pandemic money for schools is spent in ways that are consistent with sound instructional and health practices.

“Critical Race Theory”“Critical Race Theory” was a huge controversy during the gubernatorial campaign. Youngkin has signed an executive order banning “Critical Race Theory” in Virginia’s public schools. However, he’s not been particularly specific about what he means by this hot-button label.

Any prohibition of “Critical Race Theory” must include a specific definition of exactly what is being banned so that educators can understand the rules. Otherwise, they will be vulnerable to arbitrary personal and professional attack for simply trying in good faith to teach the entire breadth of our country’s complicated history.

EquityLegitimate educational equity must become a reality in Virginia versus a talking point for stump speeches. In this political environment, the concept of educational equity has been cynically distorted to mean lower standards and artificial quotas.

Genuine educational equity isn’t about lowering standards or mandating quotas. Rather, it is about providing students with the tools each one needs to achieve success through his or her own persistence and hard work.

Educational equity means that students coming from economically disadvantaged environments have reasonably similar academic and enrichment opportunities as their more affluent peers. In practice, this would include expanded pre-K programs, more extensive after school and summer learning options, additional tutorial services, and broader access to arts, field trip, job shadowing, and career internship experiences.

Genuine educational equity would improve Virginia’s attractiveness for economic development and also help to decrease poverty, reduce crime, and enhance our quality of life.

Higher standardsYoungkin has talked a lot about higher standards. But what does this mean? It certainly means more than just raising the cut scores on standardized tests or keeping gifted programs, advanced placement courses, and advanced diplomas in place.

State education leaders need to collaborate with educators, business leaders, and other experts to define what higher standards look like for all students, not just the ones who are the most academically inclined.

Higher standards must reflect a strong emphasis on the application of knowledge and skills in complex problem-solving situations. The challenges our young people will face in the future will not be met by the proficiencies required to pass a multiple choice test.

Educator recruitment and retentionEducators are leaving the profession in droves. Unfortunately, politicians think that compensation is the main cause. While compensation is undoubtedly a significant factor, it is not the only factor.

Educators are tired of having little or no voice in the decisions that impact their work. They are tired of being scapegoats for the increasing societal ills that impact schools. They are tired of unproductive paperwork and insufficient time to do their jobs. They are tired of being treated like assembly line workers and of their students being reduced to faceless data points.

The state’s leadership must, for a change, listen to educators about the conditions driving them out and use this information to implement effective long-term recruitment and retention strategies.

ChoiceYoungkin has continually advocated for increased school “choice” through more charter schools. Hopefully, this means actual choice for families versus taxpayer-subsidized choice for charter schools to cherry-pick the students they want and exclude the students they would rather leave to regular public schools.

Youngkin needs to advocate fully accessible school choice. This would mean requiring publicly-funded charter schools to have completely open or blind lottery-based admission, to serve non-English speaking and special needs students, to provide no-cost transportation, and to meet the same due process and accountability requirements as regular public schools.

Engaging stakeholdersOur state’s leaders should fight the urge to pursue top-down, “we know best in Richmond” solutions, and actively engage diverse student, educator, family and community stakeholders to develop real answers to our educational challenges.

Morgan is a retired educator who worked for 43 years in public school districts in Virginia and South Carolina, including 16 years as a superintendent.