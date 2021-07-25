Morgan: Teaching the entire fabric of our history

The substantial role race has played and continues to play in our nation’s story should not be oversimplified or rationalized away.

Students also need to know about other hard topics like the seizure of Native American lands, the internment of American citizens of Japanese descent during World War II, and the exploitation of immigrant labor (including my own grandfathers in the coal mines of western Pennsylvania).

All of these are as much a part of the fabric of our history as Lexington and Concord, winning two world wars, landing a man on the moon, and recovering from 9/11.

Pulling selected threads from our historical fabric because they aren’t particularly admirable only serves to weaken this fabric.

Ours is a great nation, but it has faults and less praiseworthy moments like any other nation. Our past is complex and defies the clean and uncomplicated interpretation some would prefer.

Teaching and talking about the less commendable parts of our history does not detract from America’s greatness. Rather, it reflects our continuing effort to truly live up to the ideals articulated in this nation’s founding documents.