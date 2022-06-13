Morton: Regressive nostalgia real source of damage to VMI

We read Forrest Marion’s response (May 18, “Who’s doing the ‘real damage’ to VMI?“) to our commentary “VMI is on the right track” (May 8) with great interest. Although it was not his intent, he did invaluable work in proving the main point of our original piece: namely, that Virginia Military Institute shouldn’t let the attitudes of regressive alumni derail the positive and necessary changes being made at the institute. I speak as a member of the “company” of “Purdy and company,” as we were referred to by Marion, though decidedly not one of the “gentlemen” he addressed. Allow me to unpack some of Marion’s assertions:

• Marion didn’t establish any actual facts to support his argument; he doesn’t cite teaching materials, can’t point to where they might be, nor does he quote any references to critical race theory (CRT) or Marxism in VMI’s training. On the contrary, he concedes that CRT is not “explicitly taught” at VMI, but instead “undergirds” the teaching of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Here, I think it is necessary to stop and acknowledge that I am not a scholar or expert in CRT, so I won’t offer any of my opinions on the topic as facts, which is a distinguishing factor between me and the “genuine” scholars cited by Mr. Marion. However, based on their other “achievements” — such as Carol Swain, criticized for Islamophobia, and Christopher Rufo, outspoken against the LGBTQ community — I’m proud to distance myself from such “genuine scholars.”

• Marion uses VMI’s marketing slogan (“Don’t do ordinary”) as a justification for eschewing DEI. I struggled to follow his logic, so I’ll offer a counter argument: “Don’t do ordinary” has no bearing on how humans treat other humans at VMI. VMI will continue to be extraordinary because of the single sanction honor code, the ratline, and the class and regimental systems. The implementation of DEI changes and training detracts from exactly 0.00% of those institutions. On this, I am a bit of a subject matter expert. I’ve seen the positive and necessary evolution of the U.S. Army’s DEI-inspired training over the past 13 years. Col. Dwayne Wagner (U.S. Army Ret.) offers historical and personal perspectives that informed my opinions and broadened my scope on the matter by giving me a view from his foxhole. And being able to learn from and respect the views and experiences of people different from us is at the core of all DEI initiatives.

• Marion doesn’t even try to dispute that DEI is now a core part of academia, the military, and private sector. He smartly concedes that point because any opinion that DEI should not have a place within those professions is moot. It is there, and there is no going back. It would be a dereliction of duty for VMI to fail in preparing cadets to lead diverse formations, departments, companies and constituencies. In the spirit of Gen. George C. Marshall’s leadership philosophy, young officers must be able to put aside their personal feelings, weaknesses, and preferences to lead their soldiers effectively and to continue developing as stewards of the profession of arms. DEI instruction at VMI is just one aspect of learning how to lead, but it pays huge dividends. Leaders who are able to build and lead cohesive teams are more effective than their peers. My views are born of experience and stem from the countless times I’ve heard subpar leaders claim “it’s harder to lead women,” “I can’t be candid with female soldiers because I might offend them,” and “I don’t want someone to think I’m showing favoritism because she’s a female.” Poor leaders think like that; great leaders are prepared to lead all types of people regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, or religion. VMI is charged with preparing cadets to be leaders, and it should be committed to greatness. In an increasingly diverse world, preparing cadets to lead diverse formations is equally as important as preparing them to lead while fatigued, maintaining their discipline and professionalism in chaotic situations, and, at all times, staying rooted in their personal integrity.

Imagine a VMI that remains singular in its honor code, ratline, and class and regimental systems, but with a modern curriculum that prepares cadets for an increasingly diverse 21st century world. That’s the track that VMI is on today, thanks to its current leadership. Now imagine Marion’s alternate reality — an Institute awash in the symbols and teaching of Confederate apologia (as Marion’s affiliated Abbeville Institute promulgates), culturally at odds with the institutions it claims to serve, with old alumni pining for the past at the expense of the future of the Corps.

Jackie Morton is mother to Marilyn Kay (future VMI Class of 2037), a member of VMI Class of 2009, an engineer efficer in the United States Army Reserve, and a lawyer in Gadsden, Alabama. She was born and raised in Southside Virginia.