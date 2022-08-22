Mott: Helping Afghan refugees in U.S. is rewarding work

This month marks the one-year anniversary of the fall of Kabul and the chaotic evacuation from the Kabul airport. There is plenty of blame to go around for the debacle, from policy choices early in the conflict, to the Trump administration’s February 2020 fig-leaf withdrawal agreement that de-legitimized the Afghan government, to the Biden administration’s rejection of military advice and chaotic implementation of the agreement.

Now we are faced with trying to clean up the mess. There is little we can do to assure our allies in future conflicts of our resolve, given our actions in the Afghanistan conflict. Nor can we do much to help the plight of Afghans, especially women, now under repressive Taliban rule. But we can help those Afghans who successfully struggled to reach this country.

The U.S. State Department estimates 160,000 Afghans who worked for the United States and remain in Afghanistan are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs). The SIV program is plagued with delays and complicated bureaucratic processes, and processing times exceed two years. In addition, Afghans who did not work for the U.S. but are under threat of harm from their relationship with the U.S. can flee to a third country as refugees and seek priority for resettlement in the U.S. Working with former colleagues in the Department of Justice, I have done a number of these applications for Afghans in the justice sector with whom I worked in Afghanistan. Now, and in the coming years, Afghans will need the support of the U.S. government, nonprofit entities, and the kind hearts of Americans, as they make new lives in this country.

The Roanoke area has already received more than 150 Afghans for resettlement, and the numbers are likely to increase. Commonwealth Catholic Charities is designated by the State Department as the agency to initially resettle refugees in this area, but that responsibility lasts for only 90 days. Churches, nonprofits, and individuals also assist, both during initial resettlement and on an ongoing basis. There are many opportunities, and it is rewarding work.

I understand the desire to put Afghanistan in the rear view mirror. There is a disconcerting tendency for public attention to move on to the next shiny thing rather than playing a long game. They call insurgencies long wars for a reason, and we have historically lacked the patience to sustain them to a successful conclusion. I hope the nation will realize the war in Afghanistan is not over for many who cooperated with the U.S., and that we can find the will carry this fight on until all the Afghans who are in danger from their assistance to U.S. authorities are brought to a safe place. Perhaps we can recover some of our lost credibility and standing in the world, and we owe them nothing less.