Munley: McAuliffe backed pipelines

Virginians should think twice about Terry McAuliffe’s big-money campaign for governor.
In 2013, candidate McAuliffe ran on “climate action” against climate denier, Ken Cuccinelli. But after taking Dominion and EQT contributions, Gov. McAuliffe surprised Virginians by enthusiastically backing two mega-fracked-gas pipelines to cross Virginia’s Appalachians against the advice of scientists, experts and concerned citizens.
Cheryl LaFleur, Commissioner at FERC (normally a pipeline “rubber-stamper”), voted against the Atlantic Coast (ACP) and Mountain Valley (MVP) pipelines stating they “were not in the public interest.”
The ACP was cancelled for ballooning costs, delays and cheaper renewables plus legal and environmental racism challenges.
Facing similar challenges, MVP carelessly maximizes construction with no approved, safe way to cross streams and its Southgate extension permit twice denied.
Records of MVP’s environmental devastation fill volumes with the misery it has caused disgusted Virginians who put their votes and trust in McAuliffe. What public interests will be sacrificed when favors from McAuliffe’s current campaign come due?
In 2014, eight years after Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth,” McAuliffe championed pipelines as “an energy superhighway” that would provide “the cheapest energy in the country.” But MVP is the most-expensive-per-mile-pipeline whose customers face rate increases to cover its guaranteed 15% profit despite existing cheaper gas sources.
“Big and Bold” is McAuliffe’s current campaign slogan. Indeed, MVP will spew a whopping 1% of U.S. energy greenhouse emissions yearly, helping sink Virginia’s Tidewater and fuel California wildfires. On Earth Day this year, McAuliffe called out Virginia Republicans for “Dangerously Denying Climate Change,” leaving one almost speechless about his own actions.
Commissioner LaFleur, from New England, fatefully saw Virginia’s natural heritage as assets to protect. She lamented: “Both pipelines would cross hundreds of miles of karst terrain, thousands of waterbodies and many agricultural, residential, and commercial areas…” traversing “important cultural, historic, and natural resources, including the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and Blue Ridge Parkway.”
Then-Gov. McAuliffe saw those same assets as exploitable targets to sell and warnings to ignore. His three secret agreements gave MVP waivers for damage to Virginia’s forests, water and historical resources for only $30 million. McAuliffe assigned a permanent steel spine to Virginia’s Blue Ridge while he lacked enough of one to expose his reckless deals to public scrutiny. McAuliffe also fails to mention MVP in his current climate plan titled “Boldly Fighting the Threat of Climate Change and Securing Virginia’s Clean Energy Future,” although it doubles Virginia’s energy emissions, undercutting his own and President Biden’s decarbonizing goals.
McAuliffe’s “energy superhighway” is an all-encompassing sacrifice zone. Launched by seizing private and public property, the MVP “trail of fears” advances by harming or destroying residential and municipal water resources, sacred sites, historic districts, tourism and endangered plants and animals—all for private profit. MVP entangles Virginians in decades of lawsuits and expensive remediation. Its construction pollutes Roanoke’s Greenway and recreational “Blueway” with at least 1,039 extra tons of sediment yearly, costing Roanoke taxpayers $36 in MVP stormwater cleanup. To permit MVP’s bisection of Virginia’s widest East Coast wilderness, the U.S. Forest Service carelessly lowered protection standards nationwide, welcoming similar projects.
McAuliffe’s all-greed-and-no-need pipelines gamble is a colossal failure. Even MVP’s original parent, EQT, can’t sell all its subscribed overcapacity with its doubled price tag, delays and prospective earnings that may only marginally cover costs.
Virginia’s otherwise progressive state government initially failed to impose the highest water certification standards, then enacted only civil fines for MVP’s criminal violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act. Concerned citizens are punished for civil disobedience as courts, agencies and elected leaders fail to use their “tools” to stop useless environmental harm and injustice that permits MVP to appropriate and damage Virginia’s private and public assets.
Amid this grand theft, MVP’s cheerleader, McAuliffe, wants another term to govern citizens battling to prevent a mile-wide, 300-mile-long fracked gas “incineration zone” from being completed and pressurized across their destabilized landscape.
Hyper-ambitious McAuliffe needs Virginians more than Virginia needs him. Virginia’s diverse treasures deserve a clean money nominee unburdened by electability negatives.
Corporate big-money governance is not the future of the Democratic Party. Voters prefer government without a giant helping of corruption. McAuliffe’s MVP grand theft has bequeathed Virginia a sacrifice zone demanding billions to address and eons for mountains to reforest and stabilize. McAuliffe’s big money should not erase this devastating record and reload the dice with a clean slate. Remember: Terry plays but Virginia pays.
McAuliffe owes Virginians a big, bold apology.
Munley is an organizer of Preserve Salem.