Munley: McAuliffe backed pipelines

Virginians should think twice about Terry McAuliffe’s big-money campaign for governor.

In 2013, candidate McAuliffe ran on “climate action” against climate denier, Ken Cuccinelli. But after taking Dominion and EQT contributions, Gov. McAuliffe surprised Virginians by enthusiastically backing two mega-fracked-gas pipelines to cross Virginia’s Appalachians against the advice of scientists, experts and concerned citizens.

Cheryl LaFleur, Commissioner at FERC (normally a pipeline “rubber-stamper”), voted against the Atlantic Coast (ACP) and Mountain Valley (MVP) pipelines stating they “were not in the public interest.”

The ACP was cancelled for ballooning costs, delays and cheaper renewables plus legal and environmental racism challenges.

Facing similar challenges, MVP carelessly maximizes construction with no approved, safe way to cross streams and its Southgate extension permit twice denied.

Records of MVP’s environmental devastation fill volumes with the misery it has caused disgusted Virginians who put their votes and trust in McAuliffe. What public interests will be sacrificed when favors from McAuliffe’s current campaign come due?