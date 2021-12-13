Munley: Mountain Valley Pipeline harms the environment and the economy

Virginia’s water resources have suffered a five-year attack by a bad infrastructure idea: convey Appalachian Basin gas to the coasts for liquefied natural gas export. Needed were super-sized 42-in pipelines to cross steep Appalachia — a pre-dubbed “engineering marvel” that citizens should love after the right shiny objects were dangled, then uncritical belief would follow: job-creation, “need,” cheaper energy and economic stimulus.
The Roanoke and Virginia Chambers of Commerce dutifully obliged. Notorious promoters of new, unneeded fossil projects, the chambers repeated their claims that fail to address humanity’s current climate emergency while simultaneously striking blows to Roanoke’s authentic, sustainable, economic development in no need of Mountain Valley Pipeline’s “stimulus.” In contrast, the U.S. Forest Service prohibited MVP from crossing the forest or from even using roughed-up Pocahontas Road.
An MVP CEO recently declared that MVP is “over-capacity.” Years ago, smart valley leaders developed “Clean, pristine ‘Go Outdoors’ themes” — a perfect “gateway” for visitors to hike over 400 miles of premier hiking trails within an hour’s drive — a blessed endowment to protect! Additionally, MVP pollutes our regional Roanoke River Greenway — 20-plus years in the making — along with our 30-year logperch recovery plan to clean the Roanoke River, aimed at lifting our “Pride of the Roanoke Valley” from the “endangered” list.
Roanoke has vision and a plan — clean everything. Then, along came dirty MVP to crash it all — violating our precious wilderness and muddying our Appalachian streams. MVP rudely intruded on our mountain views with its in-your-face, 125-foot Fort Lewis Mountain right-of-way scar. For all this, we can thank our Roanoke Regional Chamber — apparently allied with Roanoke Gas to force captive ratepayers to force natural gas onto its own captured customers.
America’s obsolete Natural Gas Act established the framework for MVP’s mendacious and corrupt scheme, but pro-development federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon animated MVP’s “eminent-domain-for-private-gain” authority — MVP’s key to ransack rural properties, their springs, our mountains and water resources — destroying our best laid plans. Project MVP was de facto divorced from science.
Dillon never failed to take an opportunity to slap down protestors instead of treating them as the modern-day front-line civil rights and climate heroes that they are. Note: judges can fight injustice, but she enabled a grossly-unjust, out-of-state fossil LLC to impose itself on our region — grabbing what it desired from our citizens.
The chamber continues to aid, abet and animate MVP’s attack — burdening local economies with paying unfair externalized costs such as Roanoke’s conservatively estimated $37 million stormwater cleanup cost. MVP burdens our local well-functioning economic development by interfering with our region’s hands-off approach that leaves untouched natures’ unadulterated water creation system. Bent Mountain’s fragile, complex and generous upland hydrology pushes water right out of Bent Mountain for thousands downstream.
The chamber’s false claims can never justify MVP’s cumulative environmental damage. There exists not one benefit that MVP and its cohorts can rightly claim — electricity or a highway — only harms that destroy: potential random-exploding high-compression gas bombs under our roads, attacking the security of rural homes and major North-South thoroughfares with mile-wide “incineration zones.” Also harmed is our most basic economic development infrastructure — clean water.
MVP splits our Jefferson National Forest’s wilderness with a denuded 125-foot path across our East Coast’s wildest contiguous lands — routing their bomb under our Appalachian Trail where hikers seek quiet solace atop panoramic Peters Mountain.
Now dead to the markets, MVP (the “most-expensive-per-mile pipeline” ever) is a fully bona fide zombie — given just enough life by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, whose so-called enforcement amounts to an apparent scheme to move forward MVP construction over protecting water. MVP’s “in-between-streams” upland clearing, drilling, trenching blasting, and pipe-laying must stop. Our regions’ precious headwaters must be off-limits while MVP lacks its water-crossing permit.
Our VADEQ’s “water quality enforcer” puts our river and our Valley’s water security into the hands of people tasked with relegating the Roanoke Valley into an air and water pollution bullseye.
MVP still faces numerous challenges.
Southwest Virginia harbors a landscape crime: a permanent steel ridge now replaces our forested Blue Ridge and greets incoming air passengers entering our mountain playground where we prefer fireflies lighting our way and our landscapes.
VADEQ and MVP have constructed a 100-mile monument to corruption vividly reminding Virginians of our Commonwealth’s “Virginia Way.” Equally needed is the end of “rubber-stamping” — especially in Virginia. There is a high human cost to pay — deaths to property owners from stress. It should not be this hard to protect water when everyone loves clean water!
On Tuesday, citizens are counting on Virginia’s citizens water control Board to right the wrongs of DEQ and MVP in Richmond.
Munley is an organizer of Preserve Salem.