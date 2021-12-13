Munley: Mountain Valley Pipeline harms the environment and the economy

Roanoke has vision and a plan — clean everything. Then, along came dirty MVP to crash it all — violating our precious wilderness and muddying our Appalachian streams. MVP rudely intruded on our mountain views with its in-your-face, 125-foot Fort Lewis Mountain right-of-way scar. For all this, we can thank our Roanoke Regional Chamber — apparently allied with Roanoke Gas to force captive ratepayers to force natural gas onto its own captured customers.

America’s obsolete Natural Gas Act established the framework for MVP’s mendacious and corrupt scheme, but pro-development federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon animated MVP’s “eminent-domain-for-private-gain” authority — MVP’s key to ransack rural properties, their springs, our mountains and water resources — destroying our best laid plans. Project MVP was de facto divorced from science.

Dillon never failed to take an opportunity to slap down protestors instead of treating them as the modern-day front-line civil rights and climate heroes that they are. Note: judges can fight injustice, but she enabled a grossly-unjust, out-of-state fossil LLC to impose itself on our region — grabbing what it desired from our citizens.