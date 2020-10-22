Munley: MVP should not cross water bodies

The reckless environmental gamble of MVP is too great for our fragile Roanoke River that serves so many in downstream communities and is the recreational centerpiece of our Valley’s long-planned Roanoke Greenway. Swimmers and boaters increasingly flock to our river “Blueway.” Preserving the Roanoke River’s cleanliness for these uses demands assertive state protectionfor Bent Mountain’s pristine watershed.

MVP’s stated intention to rapidly “trench through critical streams before challenges” places Virginia uplands and waters in imminent danger of being irrevocably disturbed by a rapid onslaught of destabilizing blasting and construction without enough inspectors. MVP is now preparing to recall 4,000 out-of-state workers for an early 2021 completion to satisfy impatient investors and maintain a crucial cash flow in its boondoggle ponzi scheme. Meanwhile, with the financial woes of the over-supplied natural gas industry, EQT, (MVP’s parent) is trying unsuccessfully to unload its unused 64.5% MVP capacity with no customers to repay the cost.