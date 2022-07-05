Munley: Stop denying how NATO expansions led to Ukraine war

Rosemarie Sawdon’s op-ed of June 7 (“The ignored history that led to invasion”) reminded readers of the provocative danger of NATO expansion that started 23 years ago. There is great resistance in the public and the mainstream media to admitting this obvious fact, because it would expose the U.S. national security complex Eisenhower warned us of 60 years ago, and its NATO allies, as fellow provocateurs in their proxy war against Russia.

The provocative nature of NATO expansion was deplored over the years by numerous luminaries of U.S. foreign policy and diplomacy. The most dangerous expansion effort occurred in NATO’s 2008 invitation (still pending) for Georgia and Ukraine to join. Had Ukraine agreed a year ago to forego efforts for NATO membership and embrace neutrality — a most honorable position for any nation-state — it is likely that war could have been avoided.

Counters to the truth of provocation appeared in Edward Champion’s letter of June 15 (“Ukraine war commentary got facts wrong”) and James Morrison’s of June 22 (“Putin at fault for war in Ukraine”). Champion brazenly criticized The Roanoke Times for printing Sawdon’s op-ed. Whither free speech?

Champion cited a New York Times article saying that a promise not to expand NATO towards Russia was not part of the treaty allowing German reunification, and quotes the Soviet Union’s last premier Mikhail Gorbachev to that effect. That’s a straw man, because Sawdon never claimed a promise not to expand was part of that treaty. If Champion was fair, he would have quoted the next sentence in the article where Gorbachev said that NATO expansion “was definitely a violation of the spirit of the statements and assurances made to us in 1990.”

Champion’s next distortion involves the nuclear arms agreement which returned nuclear weapons in Ukraine to Russia. A fortunate thing because Ukraine, being a deeply cleft state best described as the separate countries of “West Ukraine” (non-Russian) and “East Ukraine” (largely ethnic Russian) in a troubled marriage, should not have been trusted with such an arsenal. Champion correctly claims the agreement required Russia to not attack Ukraine, but that omits an important point. The Budapest Memos leading to Ukraine’s de-nuclearization stated that none of the weapons of the U.S., U.K., and Russia “will ever be used against Ukraine except in self-defense or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.” The self-defense provision was necessary to avoid giving “West Ukraine” a blank check to provoke and undermine Russia’s security.

In 2004, the “West Ukrainian” President Viktor Yushchenko promised upon election to refuse renewal of Russia’s lease on its major and highly strategic warm-water port in Crimea on the Black Sea bordering Russia. The Budapest self-defense provision became relevant in February 2014 when “West Ukraine,” with great help from the U.S. State Department and others, violently overthrew the legitimately elected “East Ukraine” president, Viktor Yanukovych. Remembering Yushchenko’s promise, Russia did what it had to do to protect its security: it organized an election in largely Russian Crimea, whereupon citizens voted overwhelmingly to leave Ukraine and go with Russia.

Champion’s third point accuses Russia of having forces in the eastern rebel region of Donbas in violation of point 10 of the now-defunct 2015 Minsk-II accord. Cherry-picking one item from a complex 13-point agreement is misleading! The failure of Minsk-II requires a lengthier discussion than can be done here. Suffice it to say that Russian troops (if any) in Donbas would be a result of other more serious failures by Ukraine to carry out the terms of the accord, particularly on constitutional reform.

Morrison says President Yanukovych in 2014 attempted to “back away from an agreement with the European Union, probably under Russian pressure,” and that this “led to the Ukrainian uprising and that president’s fleeing to Moscow.” More accurately: (1) in October 2013, Yanukovych rejected Russia’s offer of $15-billion to meet debt obligations and turned to the EU; (2) when Yanukovych learned of the extreme austerity conditions the EU and IMF were going to impose, he went back to Russia; and (3) the “uprising” was carried out by right-sector extremists who threatened Yanukovych’s life, firing at the motorcade which Yanukovych had luckily avoided by taking a helicopter. Morrison’s pablum on such events is another example of soft-peddling how “West Ukraine” went rogue and staged a violent unconstitutional coup d’état to subjugate “East Ukraine”.

It’s high time the U.S. stopped its 32-year provocations of Russia to drive it from European affairs and accepted that conflicts with other nations must be negotiated fairly and not dictated. The U.S.’s “unipolar moment” enjoyed after the Soviet collapse is over, and good riddance to it.

Munley is a retired physics professor who lives in Salem.