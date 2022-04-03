Munley: U.S. must acknowledge fault in Ukraine invasion and pursue peace

Citizens for Peace in Ukraine’s Feb. 27 press conference at Salem’s World War I memorial warned of another senseless nationalistic World War I-type conflict based on Ukraine upholding a hard line on potential membership in an outdated NATO where Ukraine’s economic and political realities make it ineligible.

Concerning NATO expansion at the heart of this conflict, in 1990, the U.S. promised Russia: “Not one inch East!”

CPU opposes both Russia’s devastating overreaction and NATO provocations over the years that ignored Russia’s legitimate security interests. This war could have been averted, but after peace candidate/now Ukrainian President Zelenskyy insisted on regaining Crimea, joining NATO and revisiting a 1994 nuclear weapons agreement while failing to negotiate, Russian troops poured over the border.

Negotiations in Turkey could lead to peace. Negotiate the following items to end this terrible conflict:

1. Scale down Russia’s offensive in certain regions, including Kiev.

2. Ukrainian neutrality, no NATO or military alliance.

3. Ukraine remains denuclearized.

4. Russia, China and NATO provide security guarantees.

Under these terms, Ukraine’s borders and the status of Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts would be decided later.

The US bears major responsibility for the current bloodshed. Biden’s administration has ignored — even actively undermined the following:

1. Crimeans did not vote in 1954 to be in Ukraine; but in 2014 voted overwhelmingly to be part of Russia. That referendum followed the unconstitutional February 2014 coup that deposed Ukraine’s legitimate president, following a European Union offer of trade conditions to Ukraine that no responsible leader could accept but that provided fodder to depose the legitimately elected president for many in western Ukraine. Given the collapse of constitutional government, Ukraine’s complaints about the legality of the referendum and its expressed intention to regain Crimea ring hollow.

Crimea’s population is largely ethnic Russian, as reflected in the overwhelming vote to leave Ukraine and go with Russia, a result which has been validated several times by polls commissioned by The Washington Post among others. Crimea has been a vital warm-water Russian base for several hundred years. Pushing it front and center (as the U.S. and Ukraine have been too quick to do) has exacerbated the situation by delaying a fair settlement of the conflict.

2. For too many years prior to Russia’s invasion, the U.S. never publicly pressed Ukraine to seriously negotiate a resolution with Russia along the lines of the Minsk-II accords, signed in 2015 by both Russia and Ukraine to calm the attack and resistance of Ukraine’s ethnic Russian minority in Eastern provinces.

3. Clear evidence exists that certain sectors of the U.S. national security establishment are intent on wreaking another Afghanistan-like “frozen conflict” on Russia to weaken it and alienate non-Russian European countries from having any economic or political relations with Russia. This was the ugly message delivered by Hillary Clinton shortly after the invasion and appears to be exactly the aim of President Biden’s administration.

Bluntly put, the U.S. values Ukraine simply as a proxy to fight its wars, as proven by the infamous statement by National Security Council member Tim Morrison in the first impeachment hearings on Donald Trump, when he said: “The United States aids Ukraine and her people so they can fight Russia over there and we don’t have to fight Russia here” — later repeated by Congressman Adam Schiff. The U.S. cares nothing about Ukraine’s suffering but connives to use Ukraine to harm and isolate Russia.

The criminality of the U.S. national security establishment, whose 28-year long Russia provocations from NATO expansion, abrogation of vital arms control agreements, placement of missiles in Russia’s neighboring countries and engineering the illegal 2014 coup conclusively prove that the U.S. is the world’s unsurpassed provocateur.

The current Big Lie, repeated ad nauseam by U.S. mainstream press, that the invasion was “unprovoked” and discounting anyone who refuses to demonize Russia’s response to provocations is a return to the 1950s ugly anti-Soviet mania generated by demagogue Joe McCarthy, who destroyed so many innocent people.

U.S. responsibility for this unnecessary senseless war demonstrates that U.S. neocon policymakers — obsessed and narrowly focused on destroying Russia — are waging killer-level financial sanctions on Russia despite Russia’s legitimate security concerns and never having been given its due for sacrificing 27 million people and even entire families to defeat Hitler’s Army.

Time for a paradigm shift: Give up U.S. obsession to dominate the world through military power, walk back hating Russia, dismiss Biden’s imperative for everyone to endure inflation and shortages. No new endless war!

Use remaining U.S. political capital to unite the world for a livable planet.

Munley, a retired French and history teacher, is an organizer for Citizens for Peace in Ukraine and for Preserve Salem. She is also an outspoken opponent of Mountain Valley Pipeline. Michael Bentley and Frank Munley of Salem, Rosemarie Sawdon of Blacksburg and Brent Riley of Roanoke are also signatories on this op-ed.