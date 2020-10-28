Murphy: A vote for Trump is national suicide

Trump supporters know. They know that he says what he wants, regardless of the truth.
They know that he’s not really a Republican or a conservative and that he has supported Democrats and abortion rights in the past.
They know that he has been accused by many women of sexual assault. They know that he ridiculed a physically disabled person.
They know that he lied about COVID-19, refused to wear a mask, and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of American deaths.
They know that he has called people in the military losers and suckers.
They know that he admires Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as other dictators and autocrats, and that he has openly asked foreign governments to interfere with American elections.
They know that he has refused to release his taxes.
They know that he separated children from their parents and put them in cages.
So what exactly do they like about him, honestly? I have two theories about why they’re still attending his rallies, putting up his yard signs, and still planning to vote for him.
The first theory is no surprise: Trump is their only hope to overturn Roe vs. Wade and stack the Supreme Court for the future. Then, once again, the government will deny women the right to make their own reproductive choices, such as terminating a pregnancy, even if they are not ready or willing, even if that pregnancy started because of a rape, even if it threatens their lives.
The radical-religious-right sees Trump as their means to this end, while Trump sees them as his means to being re-elected, even if he doesn’t actually care about the anti-abortion movement. If this theory is correct, this odd symbiosis of conservative evangelicals and a reality TV personality who says he can grab women’s body parts would breed success for both of them.
But some of his supporters are not the radical-religious-right, so what are they getting out of this? This brings me to theory number two.
Theory two began to form in my head when I saw my neighbor’s bumper sticker that says “I am for anything that pisses off liberals!” This neighbor could be in the category of the radical-religious-right, but if he’s not, then why take on this divisive view of our country?
What has happened to make him and others like him angry enough to accept a president like Trump and want him re-elected for another term?
If he would support ANYTHING to make a liberal unhappy, where is that coming from?
If he is willing to allow the continued destruction of institutions that exist to keep us safe, like the Department of Justice, like the Department of Defense, like the United States Post Office, like the Environmental Protection Agency, like the Voting Rights Act, just to name a few — what possible reason could he have to allow this by re-electing the administration that is dismantling our democracy?
Among “liberal” ideas that Trump supporters would actively counter to piss me off, the biggest one that comes to mind in 2020 is the Black Lives Matter movement. Could this be one of the main reasons Trump supporters hate liberals? That we want people of color to be given the same rights, housing, jobs, respect, dignity, and the assurance that they will not be killed for driving, walking, shopping, or even sleeping because of the color of their skin?
Why would this make people angry — the plea for all the rules to apply to every American? Could it be that they’re still angry that we elected an African-American president for two terms?
Eight years of scandal-free, pro-American, pro-earth accomplishments that earned our country the respect of the world? Do they want to take down the entire country because they’re still angry about Obama?
Clearly Trump is, as he’s targeting every successful Obama administration program to destroy, like the Affordable Care Cat, and the Paris Agreement, to name just two. Sounds desperate to erase Obama. Sounds racist.
I hope I’m wrong, that Trump’s supporters aren’t actually willing to destroy the country in the pursuit of “good” old-fashioned racism and misogyny. But don’t tell me it’s because they want to make America great again, because the only things “greater” today are the national debt, Trump’s personal wealth as he lines his pockets from the Oval Office, and the senseless numbers of dead Americans.
I understand anger. I grew up liberal in Oklahoma. But this is national suicide.
