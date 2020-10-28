Murphy: A vote for Trump is national suicide

Trump supporters know. They know that he says what he wants, regardless of the truth.

They know that he’s not really a Republican or a conservative and that he has supported Democrats and abortion rights in the past.

They know that he has been accused by many women of sexual assault. They know that he ridiculed a physically disabled person.

They know that he lied about COVID-19, refused to wear a mask, and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of American deaths.

They know that he has called people in the military losers and suckers.

They know that he admires Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as other dictators and autocrats, and that he has openly asked foreign governments to interfere with American elections.

They know that he has refused to release his taxes.

They know that he separated children from their parents and put them in cages.

So what exactly do they like about him, honestly? I have two theories about why they’re still attending his rallies, putting up his yard signs, and still planning to vote for him.