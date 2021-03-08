Murphy: Added sugar, obesity, malnutrition and disease

It seems like sugar is in everything! We all know that with sugar comes calories and no nutrients. Most of us know that excess calories can lead to weight gain, including obesity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide obesity rate has tripled since 1975. In 2016, over 650 million adults, 340 million children and adolescents (aged 5-19) were obese. In 2019, 38 million children younger than five were overweight or obese.
The WHO recommends that adults should have no more than 25 grams (6 teaspoons) of sugar per day. Brazil ranks number one with sugar consumption at 152g per capita/per day and the country’s obesity rate is 22.1%. An American eats 90g of sugar per day and the country’s obesity rate is 36.2%. The average American consumes approximately 152 pounds of added sweeteners per year, 64 pounds of that is high fructose corn syrup, which is found in soda and most processed foods. People that consume large amounts of soda often consume more calories and less calcium, protein and other nutrients than non-soda drinkers. This can lead to both obesity and malnutrition. The feeling of hunger is due in part to the need of the body for nutrition and the addictive process in the brain.
Not all sugars are created equal. Most foods contain glucose and fructose. Glucose is the energy of life; it is required for cell metabolism. Fructose (as in high fructose corn syrup and others) is different in many ways. It does not suppress the hunger hormone ghrelin, which leads to overeating. Excess fructose in the body gets turned into liver fat and promotes insulin resistance leading to Type II Diabetes. An excess of liver fat can develop into Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (or NASH), which can lead to cirrhosis and liver failure. These diseases are becoming much more common in obese people. Lastly, the rush of fructose is responsible for not allowing the dopamine signaling to be turned off, causing people to overeat.
The added sugar in ultra-processed foods and soda is stripped of all vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Fructose that is found in fruit is metabolized differently by the body because of the fiber. The fiber slows the breakdown of sugar, so it doesn’t hit the system at once. It also has antioxidants and phytonutrients which are beneficial. So, when people consume large amounts of ultra-processed foods, they are getting only calories with no fiber or nutritional value. Without the fiber to slow down the metabolism of sugar, the brain activates a large amount of opioids and dopamine in the brain, creating a pleasurable feeling, like cocaine, nicotine and alcohol. So, people eat more.
If there is too much dopamine the brain down-regulates the number of receptors. This means the person needs to consume more sugar to become satisfied. This leads to cravings (increased feeling of hunger), overeating and withdrawal symptoms. A similar process works with opioid receptors too. One study found that people with food addictions symptoms had similar brain changes to those with alcohol or drug additions.
The added sugar in ultra-processed foods is just a source for empty calories. It provides no nutrition causing people to become obese and malnourished while still feeling hungry and craving more. High fructose corn syrup is the biggest offender and actually causes damage to our organs. It needs to be eliminated from our food or at the very least serious warning should be applied to foods that contain it.