Murphy: Added sugar, obesity, malnutrition and disease

It seems like sugar is in everything! We all know that with sugar comes calories and no nutrients. Most of us know that excess calories can lead to weight gain, including obesity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide obesity rate has tripled since 1975. In 2016, over 650 million adults, 340 million children and adolescents (aged 5-19) were obese. In 2019, 38 million children younger than five were overweight or obese.

The WHO recommends that adults should have no more than 25 grams (6 teaspoons) of sugar per day. Brazil ranks number one with sugar consumption at 152g per capita/per day and the country’s obesity rate is 22.1%. An American eats 90g of sugar per day and the country’s obesity rate is 36.2%. The average American consumes approximately 152 pounds of added sweeteners per year, 64 pounds of that is high fructose corn syrup, which is found in soda and most processed foods. People that consume large amounts of soda often consume more calories and less calcium, protein and other nutrients than non-soda drinkers. This can lead to both obesity and malnutrition. The feeling of hunger is due in part to the need of the body for nutrition and the addictive process in the brain.