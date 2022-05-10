Murphy: Biden's Disinformation Governance Board designed to stifle criticism

As part of a White House initiative to suppress the alleged spread of harmful false information, the Department of Homeland Security announced the establishment of the Disinformation Governance Board.

While the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board was advertised by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as being established for the purpose of rooting out “disinformation that imperils the safety and security of our homeland,” it is clear that this agency merely serves as a censoring agent for the Biden Administration for the purpose of imposing punishment on opposing political positions.

The formation of the board, however, is not the Biden administration’s first attempt at radically policing widespread political opposition.

In the fall of 2021, the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division issued a “threat tag” to the petitioning parents at the Loudoun County School Board meetings. This was manifested in response to an Oct. 4 memorandum from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in which Garland equivocated petitioning school board parents with the likes of domestic terrorists. Yes, parents petitioning to have a say in what their own children were being taught in schools, were labeled as imminent threats to domestic security.

During the administration’s battles to impose unconstitutional mask and vaccine mandates, the White House continually smeared and degraded those in opposition to these radical proposals, once again characterizing the opposition and these petitioners as domestic violent extremists.

The establishment of this board showcases a continual commitment by the Biden administration to pursue the continued abuse of the vested power in the executive branch to police those who object to the radical policies imposed by the White House.

The primary advertised objectives of the board’s establishment is to combat Russian disinformation and monitor speech regarding immigration.

As the daunting future of the Democrats losing both the House and the Senate nears, in conjunction with the continual plummeting of Joe Biden’s approval ratings, it is to nobody’s surprise that the Biden administration would want to pursue means to censor the present truths that have contributed to the administration’s free-falling popularity.

For example, under the Biden administration, the southern border has seen a record amount of fentanyl seized by U.S Customs and Border Protection, along with the fact that in March alone, U.S. immigration authorities reported the arrests of over 200,000 illegal migrants attempting to cross the border, the highest number seen so far under the Biden administration.

Under the board’s ambiguous definition of what actually constitutes harmful disinformation, it is not radical speculation to anticipate that truthful information regarding immigration, which is harming the White House’s approval ratings, will now be classified as disinformation.

The board will also be overseen by the leadership of Nina Jankowicz, a radical opponent to free speech and truthful information. Jankowicz was among those who promoted the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation along with also claiming that defenders of the First Amendment “engaged in abuse” against “marginalized communities.”

Not only has the Biden Administration implemented an agency that would attempt to extensively limit the basic tenet of civic discourse, but they also tapped a radical anti-free speech official to spearhead the operation.

This further points to the true underlying radical nature of this initiative. The establishment of this board is not an attack on those threatening national security but an attack on the First Amendment and those who oppose the radical policies of the White House.

Ultimately, this should serve as an alarming wake-up call to the American people. The establishment of this board is an alarming full-throated attack on free speech and serves as a continuation by the administration to continually police the First Amendment and undermine those in the American public who object to the failed radical agenda administered by the White House.

Murphy is a sophomore at Virginia Military Institute where he majors in International Studies and Political Science and is also a tight end on the VMI football team. He has had internship experiences in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate along with a multitude of U.S congressional campaigns. He aspires to attend law school after undergrad and pursue a career as a JAG Officer.